Nigerian rapper M.I. Abaga stated that Nigeria offers a stronger family support system than Western countries

The rapper, in a recent interview, the rapper explained why communal living makes parenting easier back home

He insisted that Nigerian children should first learn their roots before exposure abroad

Nigerian rapper and record executive, M.I. Abaga, has shared his thoughts on where he would like to raise his future children.

In a recent interview, the respected hip-hop act said he prefers to bring up his kids in Nigeria rather than abroad.

The music star explained that the country’s communal lifestyle and family-oriented culture make parenting easier and more meaningful.

M.I Abaga says that Nigeria offers a stronger family support system than Western countries. Photos: MI Abaga.

Source: Twitter

According to the One Naira crooner, the collective way of living in Nigeria provides a stronger safety net for young families.

He stated:

“There are a lot of things appealing about home, especially because we’re already ingrained in that system. There’s a lot of support as well. I feel it’s very difficult for parents here [abroad]. But if you have family, now you have enough people that can stay at home and support you. But it’s not easy, man.”

M.I. noted that in many Nigerian homes, relatives; grandparents, uncles, and aunties often step in to help raise children, something that’s not as common in individualistic societies.

“Abroad parenting can be lonely” - MI Abaga

The rapper compared this to life in countries like the United States, where people often have to work long hours while trying to manage family responsibilities alone.

He explained:

“In the West, everyone is on their own grind. You can’t just call your cousin to come help with the kids because everyone is busy trying to survive. Here, you have people who genuinely care, who are willing to step in and help you raise your children.”

The 42-year-old musician also spoke about the importance of cultural identity. He said raising children in Nigeria helps them understand their roots, values, and traditions before being exposed to Western influences.

He added:

“I understand why people want to raise their kids abroad—it’s safer and structure, but home gives children something more: a sense of belonging. I want my kids to know who they are before they go out into the world"

Legit.ng recalled that the rapper in another interview disclosed that a large portion of funding for Nigerian music comes from foreign sources and internet fraudsters.

Watch the interview here:

MI Abaga insists that Nigerian children should first learn their roots before exposure abroad.

Source: Instagram

MI Abaga regrets supporting APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that M.I. recently confessed that he regretted supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 general elections that brought Muhammadu Buhari into power.

Speaking on an episode of the Menism Podcast, the award-winning rapper said his support for the APC was born out of frustration with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which he viewed as deeply corrupt at the time.

According to the rapper, he was one of many Nigerians who genuinely believed the APC would bring meaningful transformation.

Source: Legit.ng