Two confirmed dead after a two-storey building collapse in Lagos State

Six additional victims rescued, bringing total survivors to 16 amid ongoing rescue efforts

Incident underscores urgent need for building safety standards enforcement in Lagos

Two persons have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a two-storey building at Alakija, along the Old Ojo Road axis of the Badagry Expressway in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service disclosed that six additional victims had been rescued from the debris, bringing the total number of people saved so far to 16.

Number of People Declared Dead In Lagos Emerges as 2-Storey Building Collapses

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In an update issued on Thursday, June 25, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said emergency teams were still working at the scene to account for everyone affected by the incident.

“Rescue efforts are still ongoing, and six additional victims have been successfully rescued from the debris bringing the number to 16,” Adeseye said.

She added that two victims had unfortunately been recovered dead during the operation.

Emergency responders intensify search efforts

The fire service said emergency personnel remain deployed at the collapsed building site, carrying out rescue activities while securing the area.

“Emergency responders remain on the scene, working tirelessly to ensure that all affected persons are accounted for and to safeguard the area,” the statement added.

Authorities said further updates would be provided as rescue operations continue.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of building safety standards and regulatory compliance in Lagos, where authorities have continued efforts to address structural failures and prevent avoidable building disasters.

The rescue operation remains active as emergency agencies continue their search through the collapsed structure.

3-storey building collapses in Rivers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a three-storey building under construction had collapsed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, leaving some construction workers trapped beneath the debris.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 24, behind Eternal Filling Station, opposite Chief Sam Ngbor Avenue, off the busy Peter Odili Road area of the city.

Source: Legit.ng