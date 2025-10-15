Nigerian streamer and comedian Peller went out of his way to present Bella Shmurda with a gift for late Mohbad’s son, Liam

Nigerian streamer and comedian Peller surprised singer Bella Shmurda with a special gift for the son of the late artist, Mohbad, during a TikTok Live stream.

The unexpected gesture happened during a recent session Peller hosted for the Afrobeats singer on Twitch.

Peller used the opportunity to publicly hand over a gift meant for Mohbad’s only child, Liam. He presented Bella with a football and asked him to hand it over to the little boy, thanking him for taking care of the deceased's family.

Bella Shmurda, who was a close friend of Mohbad, was visibly touched by the gesture. He thanked Peller for the support and promised to ensure the gift reaches Mohbad’s family.

Since Mohbad died in 2023, Bella Shmurda has continued to advocate for justice and support for the late singer's family, especially his child.



Watch the video below:

Verydarkman fired back at Bella Shmurda after the artist appeared to throw shade at him online.

The Cash App hitmaker posted a funny-looking photo of the outspoken social media activist, sparking widespread speculation about the intent behind the post. Reacting in a viral video, Verydarkman accused Bella Shmurda of attempting to use his name to gain traction for his newly released album.

The activist who is currently in China claimed that he was minding his own business when Bella randomly attacked him online. He alleged that the singer was chasing clout and trying to stir controversy to boost his project.

VDM didn’t hold back, boldly stating that Bella Shmurda was “cursed” and wasting his talent. He further claimed that his own diss track against Portable had r impact than any project Bella had released.

VDM questions Bella’s loyalty to late Mohbad

Verydarkman also took a swipe at Bella’s role in seeking justice for the late singer Mohbad, questioning how involved he truly was in the investigation.

“You shouted justice for Mohbad, but did you give a statement to the police?” he asked.

The video has since gone viral, with fans and critics alike reacting to the intense outburst.



Netizens react to Peller, Bella Shmurda’s moment

Netizens react to Peller, Bella Shmurda's moment



nastar_96 said:

"Una don do DNA to confirm say na Mohbad get am true true?"

officialtomsin1 said:

"Which on be li amu na to eat preeq?😂."

jennifer_t.albert1 said:

"Lili amuu😂😂."

munae19z said:

"Pella can mock people indirectly 😂."

peter_patrick010 said:

"Tell us about Mohbad."

chiefchimex said:

"Ice 😂😂😂😂😂."

linkowacko said:

"Say na dada be dis ? Na dread 😬."

suplexx_._ said:

"Mumu don delete watin him post for ig story. Hehe."

the_ratels_movement said:

"Bella is cvrsed!!"

fsammyzain said:

"Bella Shmurda with his failed career Dey go peller life stream go promote him Mumu album."

