The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his fourth wife, Queen Ashley, are marking their third wedding anniversary

Queen Ashley shared photographs of herself and her beautiful family on Instagram, along with a moving tribute to her husband

Queen Ashley remarked that her heart had found a home in the revered monarch from the day he chose her as a wife

Queen Ashley, the fourth wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, took to social media to celebrate their third wedding anniversary with a deeply emotional message.

Marking the special occasion, Queen Ashley shared a series of pictures of herself and the Ooni, accompanied by a moving tribute that captured the depth of her love and admiration for the monarch.

Ooni’s 4th wife breaks silence with heartfelt anniversary message. Credit: @hrmqueenashleyafolashade

Source: Instagram

In her message, she referred to the Ooni with affectionate praise and royal titles, writing:



“My Dearest husband @ooniadimulaife Olowo Ori AFolasade, Ekun Oko Ekun, Akande Mi Ajiwe Fun’Osha, Olewalowo, O sumo sile sumo seni, Ninolowo Baba ADEMAKINWA, Olori Alade gbogbo, Erujeje ni gbogbo Ile kile, Dagunduro Oko AFolasade!!!!! Happy anniversary, my love, my heart.”

Queen Ashley went on to reflect on their journey together over the past three years, describing the monarch as her "greatest blessing, strength, comfort, and forever love.



“From the day you chose me, my heart found its home in you,” she wrote. “Every moment we’ve shared, through laughter, challenges, quiet nights, and joyful mornings, has only deepened my love for you.”

She further pledged her unwavering love and support for the Ooni, promising to stand by him through all of life’s seasons. In her words:



“I promise to love you endlessly, to care for you with all that I am, and to stand by you no matter what life brings our way. I will always be your biggest supporter, peace, and safe place.”

The queen concluded her tribute with a heartfelt prayer, asking for divine protection and guidance for her husband:



“I pray Olodumare continue to surround you with His grace, shield you from harm, and guide your every step. I thank Him every day for the gift of you, my love.”

Ooni’s 4th queen shares rare glimpse into their royal marriage. Credit: @ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Netizens Celebrate Ooni, Queen Ashley

The touching post has since drawn warm reactions from followers and fans of the royal couple, who celebrated the union’s milestone.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hmqueenashleyafolasade said:

"My Love, Oko mi, Ololufe Mi, @ooniadimulaife If the ocean rose between us, I’d climb every wave just to reach your heart. No tide is too strong, no storm too wild, because you are my calm, my home, my forever. With every heartbeat, I choose you again and again, no matter how deep the waters run Akande Mi, ikoyi Esho Mi. Love you till eternity."

queen_geegold said:

"Best in love❤️she’s who she thinks she is 🔥Reign Queen."

bkl_fabrics said:

"Happy Anniversary to Arole Odua and the Queen of the Source. O ti ṣeese o❤️."

teeoluade said:

"Why am I blushing... Chaiii I love LOVE!"

oyintohdamola said:

"If e reach your turn no carry your husband for head 😍😍😍 Queen Ashley for a reason 🔥❤️."

simplytripplek_luxury said:

"He his Lucky to have you my queen❤️❤️❤️."

folashade_jobem said:

"What a beautiful one from you my name sake 👏❤️."

taiwooluwatomiwa said:

"Me just love her with her smile ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

remiibrahim said:

"Happy anniversary,the prettiest.... you are loved and cherished."

ayinde_chanter01 said:

"Queen Of the Sources❤️😍."

shadebimbo said:

"I love the way you love and adore the king. May God continue to bless your union."

lejire1805 said:

"May you both always have reasons to cherish each other."

thatgirl_loreh said:

"God bless your home my favorite Queen😍😍."

Ooni of Ife Visits Olubadan Designate Ladoja

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, paid a ceremonial visit to Olubadan designate Rashidi Ladoja in Ibadan, ahead of Ladoja’s formal installation.

The meeting of the two revered Yoruba monarchs drew high chiefs, Baales, Mogajis, and cultural groups to Ladoja’s Bodija residence.

Oba Ladoja is set to become the 44th Olubadan on 26 September 2025, following the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Source: Legit.ng