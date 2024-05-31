Nigerian actress, show host and TV producer, Stephanie Coker has opened up about her struggles with IVF

The mother-of-one revealed that PCOS was what led her to take the In vitro fertilization route because hers was a severe case

While chatting with show host Chude, Stephanie shared a lot more difficulties that she passed through

Foremost Nigerian actress, host, and presenter Stephanie Coker Aderinokun has shed light on her battle with pregnancy, PCOS, and IVF.

The public figure is not the first to speak on their journey with IVF as many others, including Funke AKindele, have taken that route too and ended up with twin boys.

Actress Stephanie Coker revealed her second IVF failed. Credit: @stephaniecoker

According to Stephanie, hers was not an easy one, as her second IVF failed and traumatized her.

"I didn't have a period for a year" - Stephanie

Stephanie dove deep into her bitter experience with PCOS as she admitted to not seeing her period for a whole year. She said she would not have chosen IVF if not for her hormonal imbalance, which resulted in PCOS.

After conceiving her first child, Ariella, through IVF, she wanted a second child and had to go through IVF again.

The show host further stated that she suffered heartbreak from her second IVF operation in 2024 after spending over $40,000 and traveling to Los Angeles.

Following her procedure, Stephanie called her friend and told her that she felt the baby rejected her because the baby didn’t like her and all she wanted to do after was die.

She said she felt like standing in front of a car and just letting it hit her.

Watch Stephanie's interview here:

Reactions trail Stephanie's interview

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@opeyemifamakin:

"More stories like this need to be told to create awareness for women and men. Love you more for this."

@ihuomalindaejiofor:

"Awwwww."

@ada_di_iche_:

"We really need to create more PCOS awareness/ hormonal imbalance Awareness cus a lot of women are suffering from it. Sending you all the love Steph."

@bukkieeadebayo:

"True, Social media isn’t a safe space but we still love you Steph."

@kagsfoodies:

"See that sleeping outside because of internal heat? I can totally relate. I've had 11 I've procedures. Only 2 were successful, but pcos still led to miscarriages for both pregnancies. I'm just done with all that. Thank you Stephanie for speaking about this."

@rootsnjuices:

"Currently dealing with PCOS myself but handling it with GRACE. I will love life to the fullest and carry my babies."

@monexhairs:

"How can one overcome PCOS ? What’s the treatment? And how can it be prevented? Any ideal?"

@empressnjamah:

"Sending you LOVE my dear! God never left you , wishing you the best."

