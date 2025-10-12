Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has seemingly started another supremacy war after he boldly declared himself number one in the country

Wizkid's claim also triggered a response from Davido's close associate and aide, Isreal DWM, who replied with a shade

Isreal DMW's response to Wizkid has also gained attention, with many of the singer's fans clapping back at Davido's aide

Another drama appeared to be on the way in the Nigerian music industry following singer Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, bold declaration.

In a post that has gone viral on social media, Wizkid declared himself the number one Afrobeats artiste in the country.

Davido's aide Isreal DMW seemingly responds to Wizkid's bold claim. Credit: wizkidayo/davido/burnaboygram

The Kese crooner's bold claim comes amid the ongoing controversy about Nigeria's “Top 3” singers.

It is well known by music lovers in the country that the ‘Big 3’ is a term used to refer to Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, who are considered the country's dominant global musical exports.

Amid the debates among fans about who was the biggest among the three, Wizkid, in a post on his Instagram story, declared himself the top artiste in Nigeria.

“Type sht. Big Wiz. Number 1,” Wizkid wrote on a whiteboard.

Davido's aide Isreal DMW reacts

Following Wizkid's bold declaration, Davido's close ally and aide, Isreal DMW, seemingly spoke on his boss's behalf with a subtle response.

Isreal stated that it was not just by declaration as he seemingly told Wizkid to drop a song.

WIzkid ignites debate on who reigns in the music industry. Credit: wizkidayo

"Na by mouth? Drop gbedus sht," Isreal DMW wrote.

Slide the post below to see Wizkid's bold declaration and Isreal DMW's response:

Reactions trail Wizkid's declaration

The post has since ignited fans' debate about who reigns supreme in the Nigerian music industry. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

Racheal Onyinyechukwu said:

"We don get 001 already give yourself another number."

Uch Man said:

"He is whatever he think he is ... this dude have tried for Afrobeat music for real."

Kplus Kelechi Obinna said:

"The first African artist to perform at world cup,,,the first African artist to debut at no1 on us iTunes,,,respectively,,,till today no one has ever comes close,,,,legendary Davido."

Atsekhagbo Simon commented:

"Everyone is number one in their pocket. Even SkyB go tell u say him be the best rapper in the world but once Wizkid talk am oya gbim."

SOV Interior and Resources commented:

"Who dash am the no1."

Fatim Empire said"

"Kid will always be a kid. We have an 001 already. Choose another number make u no too hype yasef."

Samuel Nzubechukwu commented:

"All I know is that, the world is big enough to accommodate everyone. Everybody is number 1 in their different crafts."

