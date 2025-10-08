Rollingstone has unveiled 250 greatest songs of the 21st century so far list and some Nigerian singer were on the list

Afrobeat artists and songs from Nigeria that made the list include Davido's "Unavailable," Burna Boy's "Last Last," and Wizkid and Tems' "Essence

Fans reacted to the rankings, debating who truly deserves the top spot among the people on the list

Rolling Stone, an American magazine focusing on music, politics, and popular culture, has unveiled its list of the 250 greatest songs of the 21st century so far, and many have reacted to it.

The list features popular songs from various genres of music, both from Africa and around the world.

Fans react to names of Wizkid, Burna Boy, OBO on Rolling Stone’s list. Photo credit@davido/@burnaboygram/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

One exciting highlight of the list is the inclusion of several Nigerian songs and artists.

Davido's "Unavailable," featuring Musa Keys, was ranked number 243. Rema's "Woman" secured number 228, while Tems appeared twice: she was ranked 232 with her song "Free Mind" and also appeared at number 22 for her collaboration with Wizkid on "Essence."

Wizkid, who was ranked number 22 for "Essence," made a significant mark on the list. Burna Boy ranked number 95 with his song "Last Last."

South African artist Tyla also made the list, coming in at number 135 with her song "Water."

Fans rate Rema on Rolling Stone’s list. Photo credit@heisrema

Source: Instagram

Other international artists on the Rolling Stone list include Beyoncé, featuring her husband Jay-Z, with "Crazy in Love" at number 3; Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" at number 5; and Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" at number 6.

Other notable artists include Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, and many more.

Fans start debate about artists on the list

Fans of the Nigerian singers featured on the list sparked a debate about their favorite artists.

According to some, the music star rumored to have married Jada P is truly the greatest, as his song ranked number 22 on the list.

Meanwhile, the music star who got married a few months ago was placed at number 243 and some fans claimed that he was sneaked to the list. Some fans pointed out that even Rema and Tems had better rankings than the "Awuke" crooner.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Rollinsg Stone's post

Reactions have trailed the post about the Nigerians' singer on Rolling Stone list. Many stated that Rema is gradually joining the big three over his feat. Here are comments below:

@habeebola03 shared:

"Debate cancelled already."

@some1__youknoww wrote:

"Na any list wey comot that other guy dey carry last."

@okpugodavid stated:

"Them sneak unavailable enter the list."

@jorgealavezg commented:

"Rolling Stone’s a joke now."

@alake_vibze reacted:

"Sheybi now everybody know their level "

@gentlegee_olamide shared:

"Numbers don't lie biggest what?"

Daniel Regha reviews Wizkid's song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regha reacted to the new song Wizkid recently released, as he shared his hot take about it and the style.

In his post, he scored the song and tried to defend the reason for giving it such a mark while adding that he meant no offence.

Source: Legit.ng