A video capturing the moment singer Skales met with his senior colleague 2Baba in the UK has gone viral on social media

The highlight from the meeting was the moment Skales introduced his girlfriend to the African Queen crooner

Reacting, Nigerians criticised Skales' girlfriend over the way she greeted 2Baba as they shared their observations

Singer and rapper Skales, whose real name is Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, and his new girlfriend have come under criticism on social media following their encounter with music legend Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba.

A video that recently surfaced on social media captured the moment Skales met 2Baba in the UK.

The short clip showed the moment Skales and his girlfriend were seated when 2Baba walked in.

While the rapper stood up to exchange pleasantries with his senior colleague, his girlfriend remained seated.

After Skales introduced her as “my woman," 2Baba stretched his hand to greet her, which she reciprocated while remaining seated, an action many Nigerians have termed ‘disrespectful.’

Recall that Skales was married to Precious Hassanity. However, in 2022, the Shake Body crooner criticised his wife for pretending to mourn his mother’s death instead of offering genuine care and support.

While he later apologised to his wife, not much was heard about them again.

The video capturing moment 2Baba met Skales and his girlfriend is below:

Reactions as Skales and his girlfriend meet 2Baba

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many Nigerians, including Delta governor aide Ossai Success, reacted to the video. Read the comments below:

Ossai Ovie Success wrote:

"Dear Skales, Your girlfriend should have stood up to greet 2face 2baba. I am disappointed in her because she failed to show respect to a living legend. Next time, Please tell her to stand up when she is greeting elders."

Henry Oghenevwede Oritsematosan Idohwo said:

"Men dey stand dey take hand shake woman sit-down take hand shake."

Oluwole Alhabie Ayodele reacted:

"That was how Zino and some people couldn't bend to greet 2baba the other day, I was like, what's wrong with these boys na?"

Eyes Chocho commented

"When these girls wear hair wey dey expensive pass other parts of their body, their brain go dey make dem feel like princess Diana."

Ureju great said:

"I will not still stand to greet if it's me.i will just wave at him or shake hand as she do so..na he friends go stand."

Grace Chima said:

"Abeg make she sitdown ooo , before Natasha go appear as she stand."

israel_2wenty said:

"Dear Skales, I knew you since you started. That girl just came into your life. Please let her go. Does she have a clue who greeted her? You strike me as a humble person.she's not. Bro that's 2baba the king. She casually greeted a king!!!!"

hayjaylala said:

"That girl no try. She can't even stand to greet a living legend."

judeeee112 said:

"Girl respect our #legend.....@skales no Sabi give woman orientation....kadunna and Edo dey shame for you....you no fit tell your woman to salute the general.."

