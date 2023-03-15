Singer Skales has taken his fans and industry colleagues by surprise after dedicating a special birthday post to his wife, Precious

The singer used the opportunity to tender an unreserved apology to his partner, adding that they both made mistakes in the past

Skales’ apology and birthday post has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens who watched him drag his wife some weeks ago

Music star Skales has retraced his steps and taken the bold move to settle things with his wife, Precious, months after an ugly call-out on social media.

The singer took netizens by surprise after taking to his Instagram page with a heartfelt note dedicated to his wife who is celebrating her birthday..

Skales admitted that he has learnt to control his emotions and mental health when life comes crashing down on him.

The singer added that he and his wife both made mistakes in the past. He, however, tendered an unreserved apology for letting his grief get the best of him.

He wrote:

“We both made mistakes and I sincerely apologize for letting my grieving times get the best of me by bringing what should be our private life into the public eye,isn’t an act I am proud of and I promise to keep progressing daily in my actions & becoming a better man in handling situations.”

Skales proceeded to wish his partner a happy birthday, and he flooded his page with lovely pictures.

Skales' post sparks reactions online

fynie001 said:

"Na you still sabi, if you like keep ignoring red flags. I’m happy for you guys but what you can’t tolerate doesn’t change easily so give it time."

peacilicious said:

"Oga don waka go outside finish come see se outside red , men should learn to do better not always thinking they can just take decision and still come back and continue taking the decision to beg again."

tolulopeolawale said:

"Una no go just dey confuse person."

bambad___ said:

"Skales coming to wish his estranged wife a happy birthday with public apology and appraisal is ridiculous maybe amazing, I have always said it “When things go wrong in love, restrict your vents and anger to behind doors” Ranting online makes you less sensible."

cheriflexy said:

"Na y I no put mouth for una matter but thank God u guys are back we wish u guys well this time."

_amarachiokezie said:

"This is Accountability, Hersanity you got yourself a man. Lots of men will rather let it crash than take blames. I am happy for you guys are on your way to better understanding, learning, unlearning. Happy birthday dear."

Skales drags wife for mourning his late mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Skales called out his wife, Precious, for pretending about the loss of his mum.

The singer had earlier taken to social media with a post suggesting that all was not well with his one-year-old marriage.

Skales told Precious in a post to stop doing things for social media and match her words with actions in real life.

