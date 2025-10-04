Big Brother Naija star Phyna trended online recently following the death of her younger sister, Ruth Otabor

Recall that the reality TV star lost her sister after one of billionaire Dangote’s trucks hit the deceased in Edo state

Days after Ruth’s burial, a video surfaced online showing Phyna partying with her friends in an undisclosed nightclub in Abuja

Big Brother Naija star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has found herself at the centre of online discussions following a recent video showing her partying at a nightclub weeks after the tragic death of her younger sister, Ruth Otabor.

Recall that the reality TV star lost her sister after a fatal accident involving one of billionaire Aliko Dangote’s trucks in Edo State.

Phyna spotted partying while mourning sister. Credit: @unsualphyna

Source: Instagram

The heartbreaking incident left many fans and followers sympathising with the Otabor family.

However, days after Ruth’s burial, a video surfaced online showing Phyna partying with friends at an undisclosed club in Abuja.

The viral clip quickly gave netizens something new to talk about, as many pointed out details they noticed from her night out — including her mood, appearance, and those she was seen with.

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, appeared to be in high spirits in the footage, dancing and socialising at what seemed to be an upscale nightlife venue in the capital city.

This comes shortly after she opened up about how Dangote’s team allegedly compensated her family with ₦20 million following her sister’s tragic death in Benin City.

While some social media users have criticised her for going out so soon after the loss, others have come to her defence, arguing that everyone mourns differently and she may be coping in her own way.

Watch her video below:

BBNaija Phyna’s clubbing video trends online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from netizens:

nuelladestiny said:

"If I talk now they will say everyone mourn differently lmao :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: cos dis isn’t just right mehhhh."

dams_light_and_solar_ said:

"No matter what you do... Please don't die."

fat_and_fabulous said:

"Isn't ds too soon????? Wetin i know???"

niola___sarah said:

"At least she’s doing something to help her cope with the grief of her sister. If e reach your turn, do am as you take explain am.."

thisisdamii said:

"How people choose to grief and mourn their loved ones shouldn’t be anyone’s business."

mickeyspride said:

"Life goes on oh, if e reach your turn,enter ground make them bury you along with your sister.."

bettys_secrets said:

"Going to club doesn’t stop the grieve. She obviously trying to cheer up so let her be please.."

chiomaokenwa_ said:

"If you understand grief you won't judge her."

cherrillicious said:

"So make she no enjoy her life again. It might even be that her friends took her out. Allow people to be themselves as people grieve differently."

i_am_ivy_laurel said:

"For be celebrity no bi easy thing oh 🤣🤣🤣."

shadesof_udee said:

"People grieve differently, you cannot say she didn’t love her sister enough just because she’s trying to smile.."

ivie_gabriel_ said:

"When e reach your turn go cemetery go sit down."

theradiantjanet said:

"People cope in different ways. Let’s not judge what peace looks like for her…."

callme_clarasimdi said:

"My friends forced me to club exactly 2weeks I lost my dad. Even my mom was thanking them."

Phyna’s latest outing raises eyebrows amid tragedy. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna's late sister to be immortalised

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) also reacted to Ruth Otabor's demise.

NAPS, in a statement, disclosed it was working to provide support for Ruth's family and to honour her legacy.

The body also revealed Phyna's late sister would be immortalised at Auchi Polytechnic.

Source: Legit.ng