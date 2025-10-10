Mandy Kiss has shared unknown details about herself in reality amid her controversial life on social media

The content creator poured out her mind in a video as she debunked being a runs girl and drug user

Mandy Kiss' video came after she cried out to Nigerians over plans to take her to a psychiatric hospital

Content creator and online influencer Mandy Kiss, whose real name is Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, shared in another video details about her offline personality compared to the controversial lifestyle she portrays on social media.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page on Friday, October 10, Mandy Kiss disclosed she only portrays a controversial lifestyle online in order to trend.

Mandy Kiss clears air about her controversial online personality. Credit: mandykiss

Source: Instagram

Mandy Kiss also debunked being a runs girl, also known as 'Olosho' in local parlance, and a drug user.

She disclosed she is reserved, respectful, and from a good family. Mandy added that she is close to God and takes her prayer life seriously.

"I am here to pour out my mind, I am not here for you to like me, I don't want you to believe me, I just want to pour out my mind. I know I am a bad influence to the community. I am here to tell you that I am not an Olosho. If I sleep with someone, it is because there is an affair between us. I only claimed to be an Olosho online to trend. I am very calm, I am reserved, I am respectful. I don't pimp out girls, I don't take drugs, I only took canna, and it was because I was depressed, but I have stopped it. I am from a good family. I believe in God, I always pray, I am close to God," she said in the video.

This is coming following a viral video of Mandy Kiss crying out over plans to take her to the psychiatric hospital.

Mandy Kiss says she is not a drug user. Credit: mandykiss

Source: Instagram

The video of Mandy Kiss speaking about her offline personality is below:

Reactions as Mandy Kiss speaks about herself

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

mercy_oladejo said:

"Werey say Cana nikan ni moma nfa, Mandy Mé i still like you die."

donwattly said:

"Then, stop those content, May God bless you beyond your expectations."

meetprophet commented:

"Ahh people pls let show her real love instead of the negative comments."

za_a_rat wrote:

"You don’t need to explain yourself Mandy we the real fans from the beginning understand."

mr.innocentb said:

"Na still say same Cana she still dey use reason this conversation you’re loved."

realalibis_adeyemi said:

"This babe don lean true true eeyah sorry dear."

Mandy Kiss regrets tattooing Naira Marley

Legit.ng also reported that Mandy Kiss stopped being a fan of singer Naira Marley after Mohbad's death.

The content creator went online to lament getting a tattoo of Naira Marley's face on her lap.

She also shared a video showing the moment she removed the tattoo while expressing regret about getting it in the first place.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng