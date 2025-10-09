TikTok star Peller, following his return from the UK, took a quick shot at crossdressing

Peller, who shared a video of himself rocking a female attire, hinted at Bobrisky being his inspiration

The TikToker's video gained attention, with many alleging an uncanny resemblance between him and Bobrisky

Popular TikTok star Habeeb Hazmat, better known as Peller, has fueled reactions with his recent attempt at crossdressing.

Peller, who recently returned to Nigeria from the UK, where he met with socialite Cubana Chiefpriest and UK-based cleric Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, shared a video of him rocking a female outfit.

He explained that many prominent figures on social media have people who try to be like them, citing the likes of VeryDarkMan. In this case, Peller suggested that he was inspired by controversial crossdresser Bobrisky.

"Call me Bobrisky Junior," Peller said in a video as he attempted to speak in a feminine voice while showing off a shoe box.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega confessed to his past, including his ties with a Nigerian confraternity, in a live stream session with Peller.

The short video of Peller attempting crossdressing is below:

Reactions trail Peller's crossdressing attempt.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as social media users shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

cruzy_16k said:

"Na so e dey start."

mobolar___ commented:

"And you resemble bobrisky throwback for real look at the picture nah."

izuwears_official commented:

"No worry if the spirit enter him pastor no fit heal him."

revolutionist_1111 said:

"See werey way them carry go church just 4 days ago go pray for 🤦🏻‍♂️ Pastor Tobi enter one chance."

lurdeasy_29 said:

"What's all dis rubbish now , dis is d problem with dis stupid Bois coming online to promote rubbish forgetting that dis gay thing is becoming an issue d society needs to address."

_heightpro commented:

"Is there any secret agender that every content creator must crossdress. What is the aim."

iamtherealallegedly reacted:

"he dey look for @bobrisky222 trouble,shebi he knows they are not in good terms."

theofficialcoolestgram said:

"You go get money reach one level you go just choose to Dey craze."

ishola11396 commented:

"U kuku choose well your senior self no too sabi English too lol this peller just dey enjoy life seh big ups @peller089."

realgabrielmich said:

"Hahahahaha.... this boy is confused. I'm sure someone has touched him."

Only1tunbosun01 reacted:

"Hmm this one all new content creator Dey wear laddies dress every Wednesday hmmm."

muhammadha30542 commented:

"If na this one you go brings from Yanki (UK) count me out because I can't be parts of it."

