Reality Tv or not, Isabella has never shied away from speaking her truth and personal experiences

In a private conversation with fellow housemate Koyin, the mother-of-one said that she was pregnant during the auditions

She further told her friend and love interest what she did to take care of things, drawing more attention from online users

Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Isabella spurred conversation online with her latest revelation.

Isabella had made it to the finals on Sunday, alongside 10 others, after the eviction of Zita, Rooboy and Mide.

While chatting with Koyin, another finalist, who also doubles as her love interest, Bella spilt some private information. According to her, she was pregnant during the BBNaija auditions but managed to keep it a secret.

She had just met a guy who comforted her during this time. She also stated that she ‘took it out’ by using a pill, which made her bleed for one whole week.

Koyin did not seem to be fazed by Isabella’s confession, but fans of the show took offence on his behalf. Many pointed out that Isabella should be conscious of what she says on air.

In her exact words:

"When I went for the audition for #BBNaija , I was pregnant, then I met one guy like that, he went with me to the audition and when I took the pills, he was there, I was bleeding, I bled for one week and he was still there.

"He went with me to enugu for the audition, he booked the makeup artist and hairstylist, I started bleeding before we went.when we were today, I didn’t know how to tell him I was pregnant, I was like ahh, how am I going to tell him, we just met, it was so crazy.

"I was drinking consciously to actually help it but I didn’t know it was going to work until I started bleeding again so I had to tell him. He was like ok what am I going to do, I’m like, this is the procedure, there is nothing I'm going to do, I'm gonna take it out, then he went to get me drugs, I took it."

Reactions trail Isabella's pregnancy revelation

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@Odycx01 said:

"I love Isabella and all but there are some information you don’t ever need to discuss with a man no matter how comfortable you are with him. This one right here is a huge NO!"

@miwa_bello said:

"There are some things you don’t say to other people, even if you’re in love, especially on a national TV."

@zyainy said:

"Isabella is who she said she isLife unfiltered, she don’t want to know viewers reaction time the things she spews out."

@tyslimmie said:

"I hope people close to Bella help her get some education after this show, she really need some."

@bytecypher said:

Imagine turning something so personal into a gist just to trend, this is why people don’t take them serious 😒People already slutshame Isabella every given chance, now this!"

@bytecypher said:

"So she really used a*ortion story as vibes for clout inside Biggie’s house? 🚩."

@3lcarim said:

"90% atimes when ur meeting sme1 4d 1st time,pay attention to all the details in ur conversation very important,if u fail to pay attention it will cost u a lot,It's good she is open,90% of u lie a lot,and when he eventually finds out he feels disappointed."

@Genevie75040422 said:

"When this whatever does not work outside hmmm yall shippers and faves be ready to defend coz weuh opening up to a guy you haven't built a strong bond with..anyways to each their own."

@kemirembe18178 said:

"This are two pple getting to know each other Koyin opened up and so did Isabella.She knows this is a reality tv show so if she did say what she said then she sow no harm by letting it out period.👌🏾👌🏾 ❤️❤️❤️❤️VOTE ISABELLA."

Isabella discusses her attraction to men, women

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija housemate Isabella made a shocking revelation about her attraction to both men and women during a chat with fellow housemate, Sultana.

Multiple housemates accused her of having body odour, but she clapped back with a bold explanation.

Heated exchanges left the house divided, with Joanna and Bright Morgan at the center of her outburst.

