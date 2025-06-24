Nigerian singer Davido melted the hearts of many online as he and his team members visited Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in his London home

Legit.ng earlier reported that the popular cleric opened up about his battle with cancer as he addressed his followers

Recent videos show the heartwarming moment the Afrobeats star shared with Tobi Adegboyega as they all dined together

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shown his compassionate side as he paid a courtesy visit to his friend and business partner, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, who is recovering from cancer.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian UK-based pastor and founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, now the Nxtion Family, recently opened up about his battle with cancer in a video that surfaced on social media.

Adegboyega, who was accused of using AI to make fake videos, while speaking in a pre-recorded sermon with his congregation, disclosed that he had just come out of surgery.

The pastor, who underwent surgery, stated that his battle and survival are a testament to his purpose and determination to succeed.

He also donated £100,000 towards cancer awareness and treatment for young people battling the disease.

UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega opens up about overcoming cancer surgery

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega donates £100,000 to cancer awareness as he opens up about his health.

Davido visits Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Following Davido’s recent stop in London for Chris Brown’s concert, the Afrobeats star and his crew member paid a visit to the ailing pastor.

Videos captured the bonding time they all had with the cleric in the comfort of his luxury home, right down to the sumptuous meal they ate together.

Watch the videos below:

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega was discharged from the Harley Street Clinic in the UK after his treatment, and the video was shared online by media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze.

In the video, Pastor Tobi stepped out of the clinic to meet a large crowd of supporters waiting for him. They all cheered the preacher as they rejoiced over his improved health.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s return home after his cancer surgery drew the attention of Nigerians after the video went viral. A number of them celebrated the development, while others had questions about the crowd that welcomed the preacher outside the hospital.

Netizens react to video of Davido and Pastor Tobi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwa__jhyzzy___ said:

"Nah everywhere una fav dey chop 🤮."

sundaywilliam98 said:

"Lati with respect ❤️."

wizswagz said:

"Why BIG T NO COMOT TAG!!! Abii na swags!!! Make I go warm eba abeg oooh I no fit advise big man."

ar.mani2383 said:

"lol 😂ontop another person show Una Dey right shut down 😂ok."

tobbylyon_vibes said:

"Na wa oo why the tag."

bobbyfundz25 said:

"Chief priest the prayer master 👏."

Faith Morey speaks on cancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality star Faith Morey made a revelation about her health challenges.

Faith shared how she felt after the doctor informed her of her diagnosis. According to the reality star, her son was her major concern at the time, as she wondered what she would be remembered for.

