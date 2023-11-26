Famous Nigerian comic Frank Donga recently shared his thoughts about the current economic situation of the country

Frank noted during an interview with Legit.ng, why he isn't too big at the moment on the political landscape of the country

He also spoke during the interview about his new movie Ololade, which was recently released on Netflix

Prominent Nigerian skit maker, comic and actor Kunle Idowu, better known as Frank Donga, has been in the news recently, speaking about mental health within the creative industry not being taken seriously.

Frank recently spoke with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, about his new movie Ololade, what it was like working with Femi Adebayo and what he thinks of the Nigerian political structure.

Popular Nigerian comic Frank Donga bemoans the current state of the country. Photo credit: @frankdonga

Source: Instagram

During the chat, Frank lamented about the country's current economic situation and why Nigerian leaders need to lead and stop being greedy for their desires.

"Leadership is critical" - Frank Donga says

The Nigerian comic shared during the interview that it is really difficult for him to speak about the political system in the country, but he noted that one thing is certain. He said:

"I don't have much to say for now, be it the last elections or the current economic whirlwind we're going through. But one thing I would want to say is that leadership is critical and it should be by example. Nigerian leaders should lead by example."

Frank spoke further, saying:

"When I say Nigerian leaders should lead by example, I mean leaders in every sphere, not just politics. Leaders at home, in the family, leaders in school, religious organisations we all need to ask ourselves a simple question, which is - why am I leading, am I giving the very best that I can. As far as politics goes, I won't say much, the only thing I would say is anybody within the political leadership should learn to sacrifice for the followers."

"A leader's needs should always come 2nd to that of his followers" - Donga stated

The outspoken comic noted during the chat the one thing most Nigerian leaders are yet to learn and put into practice within the country's political landscape. He said:

"Nigerian leaders need to learn how to sacrifice. If you're elected you should sacrifice. As leader your needs and comfort shouldn't come before that of your followers."

