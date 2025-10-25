A video of the Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife at Baba Ijebu's 90th birthday party in Lagos trended online

The highlight was the brief handover of the mic between the Ooni and the Alaafin

The exchange stirred a debate on respect and lack of trust between the two kings as netizens shared their takes

Yoruba monarchs, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, have left people talking over their display at a party in Lagos.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Ooni and Alaafin were among the prominent figures who attended businessman Baba Ijebu's 90th birthday party in Lagos.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, deliver speech at Baba Ijebu's 90th birthday party.

A video captured the moment the two kings, alongside some dignitaries, gave a speech at Baba Ijebu's birthday.

The highlight was, however, the moment the Ooni of Ife passed the microphone to the Alaafin of Oyo, whose aide swiftly wrapped it with a ‘handkerchief’ before he used it.

The display between the two kings has quickly turned into a debate on social media as netizens shared their observations.

Moment Ooni passes microphone to Alaafin at Baba Ijebu's 90th birthday trends online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Alaafin of Oyo reiterated that contrary to media reports, he was not in a supremacy battle with any monarch either in Yorubaland or anywhere in the world.

This was after the Alaafin had asked Ogunwusi to reverse the title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland as conferred on businessman Dotun Sanusi within 48 hours.

But reacting via a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 19, Ooni's spokesperson, Moses Olafare, said his principal instructed him not to issue an official statement in response to the Alaafin.

The video of the Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin at Baba Ijebu's 90th birthday party is below:

Reactions trail Ooni and Alaafin's display

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

elegance_beauty_makeovers said:

"its the hanky 4 me."

raheem7499 commented:

"Something is not right here , why the coverup of the mic."

LINTNBRS said:

"He don already collect am with ordinary hand. This is medicine after death."

Olamisasuke commented:

"Why did he cover it with white handkerchief?"

phillipfayem said:

"How you go use left hand (Owo Osi) for OBA Alade. lol Even OBJ changed mic."

Abdulsalam5476 said:

"There is no love between these kings, and the funniest part is that I don’t know why the grudges are so much , they don’t trust each other. Everyone wants to claim seniority."

plutocityy commented:

"You want him to hold something that his Father (Oonirisha) hold for long."

LoveLove4104 said:

"These two noble kings behaving like this openly isn't good. I don't understand what they are fighting for but it's annoying seeing grown ups acting like kids."

Real_Giilo said:

"Omo these traditional rulers attach a lot of meaning to a lot of things."

Iam_aytush said:

"Them dey test each other. Madira ooOo."

Alaafin of Oyo congratulates Imisi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Alaafin of Oyo congratulated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 winner Imisioluwa, aka Imisi, on her achievement.

The Yoruba monarch joined fans in and outside Nigeria to celebrate Imisi's win.

Oba Owoade posted a picture of the reality star on his Instagram story, congratulating her.

