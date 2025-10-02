Videos from comedian Deeone's 40-hour marathon to break the Guinness World Record have emerged on social media

Popular reality TV star and comedian, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, better known as DeeOne, is set to break the record for the world’s longest stand-up comedy.

DeeOne, who had previously revealed in September that his attempt was approved by the Guinness World Record (GWR), began the 40-hour marathon on Thursday, September 2, at 12am.

Deeone set to break Guinness World Record for longest stand-up comedy.

A clip from the event, taking place at Opebi in the Ikeja area of Lagos state, showed the attempt being closely monitored, with a timer set in the background.

If successful, Deeone will join the list of the few comedians to achieve such a remarkable feat.

The marathon is expected to end on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Clips from comedian Deeone's 40-hour GWR marathon in Lagos emerge online.

A video from Deeone's Guinness World Record attempt in Lagos:

A picture from Deeone's live session:

Reactions as Deeone commences GWR attempt

While some fans and supporters have taken to social media to cheer him on, others taunted Deeone's move.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Alexander Ali said:

"Comedy that nobody will laugh! It should be a Guinness world record for 40 hours talking marathon."

Egite Loveth said:

"No wonder him never drag VDM recently."

Ekwueme Patrick

"His life is the comedy...just standing with his head tie is the joke...jonsing element."

Iyke DeReal said:

"We go petition them never to recognize such ridiculous comedy."

Obiorah Ifeoma commented:

"Yes you can do it ,go boy."

Amiara Rowland Uguru commented:

"No be this same record Walter of ebonyi break abi Dem don repair am."

Akuamia Aku commneted:

"Onye ngbu way no go reach 3 Hours, he don't even have one joke to crack talk more of racking joke for 40 hours."

ObaDeleke said:

"Abeg wetin Deeone dey do for IG LIVE?"

Som Adina said:

"Ah go just find wetin ah go break........dis one just the watch time ...... islike he pay those people to come and laugh ...."

Rey Sharis reacted:

"After u're through with that nonsense go warm hot Eba chop i see say hunger they worry."

