Oluwo of Iwo’s ex-wife, Chanel Chin, spoke out following a recent video of the monarch, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, accusing her

As Legit.ng previously reported, the monarch claimed that his ex-wife was invited to his home by Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

He claimed that she entered his life as a wife, and three years into their marriage, she attempted to poison him, among other things

Chanel Chin, the former wife of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has reacted to the monarch's charges, claiming that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, had no involvement in her marriage to the traditional ruler.

In a recent interview, Ms Chin described her time in Iwo palace, claiming that she endured problems that pulled her out of the marriage.

She said that she and her son were forced to leave the palace under duress and were denied access to personal items.

She said, “I’ll catch him red-handed. He will say, 'But I’m a king, I’m allowed. Nobody will say anything because I’m allowed to as a king.' So, what can I do? It’s just me and my baby. Then when I go and consult with older women in Yoruba culture, they will say, ‘Olori, just put it to God. You don’t leave your husband in Yoruba. You don’t leave your husband’s house.’”

Chin also stated that her background made it difficult to appreciate certain cultural behaviours.

“My father is Jamaican, my mother is British, I was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. I didn’t know anything about juju until I came to Iwo,” she said.

She further stated that when she left the palace, she was only allowed a brief time to pack her belongings.

“For that five months, me and my baby were walking along in Lagos with our luggage. I had 60 minutes to pack four years of my life. He had police standing over me while I wasn’t allowed to take any of my clothes, all my wigs, my makeup, my hair. He said to leave it. It’s for the next Olori. This is our culture,” she said.

Speaking on the recent allegations by the Oluwo, she said, “I was introduced to the Oluwo (Mr. Akanbi) by a respected Lagos monarch, not by the Ooni of Ife, and we used to visit the monarch regularly when we were together. The Oluwo had been absent from Prince Oduduwa’s life for over five years. He only resurfaced in August this year in Canada, refused to sign passport papers but dropped $500, the first support Oduduwa ever received from him since we left the palace. I plead with the public to disregard all falsehoods against the Ooni of Ife, our foremost monarch. I also urge the traditional institution to caution the Oluwo from further degrading the sacred throne he once occupied. This shall be my final statement on the matter.”

The development came after the Oluwo of Iwo accused the Ooni of Ife of working with Chin to harm him.

In a video shared to his Instagram page, the Oluwo said that the Ooni set him up with his previous wife and supported her against him.

Watch her interview below:

Oluwo’s ex-Jamaican wife trends online

ayowizardboy said:

"This one Don see sheyge pro max 😆 🤣 😂. At least u Don learn small of our culture 😂."

hey.adaeze said:

"Na this lady fit that king lol 😂 when them no fit control woman them go accuse her of infidelity."

mcwallywa said:

"I fear the problem social media is causing now. I can also only imagine how bad it will be a decade from now with the direction it’s going smh."

ejiski_1 said:

"Not only kingship o, a lot of our women go through this things she is saying no freedom of speech.."

brytm_an said:

"Me wey no be oloye self get generator,,,,,the king nah gheghe student."

ojuolape_kraamkay said:

"The generator part got me? As how?😂."

dolliypizzle23 said:

"Wetin you find go there 😂."

x._x_i.reen said:

"How did she meet him pls😂. I dont get d correlation."

