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Oyinbo Schoolchildren Sing Popular Classic Yoruba Song, Lábẹ́ Igi Òròmbo, TikTok Video Goes Viral
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Oyinbo Schoolchildren Sing Popular Classic Yoruba Song, Lábẹ́ Igi Òròmbo, TikTok Video Goes Viral

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A TikTok video of oyinbo primary school children in the UK performing a beloved Yoruba song together has captured hearts online
  • The children sang a timeless Yoruba classic, in what appeared to be an organised school performance filmed outdoors
  • The footage was shared on TikTok, drawing widespread attention to the children singing the Yoruba song

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A group of primary school children in the United Kingdom (UK) has set social media alight after a video of them performing a cherished Yoruba song together was posted online.

The clip, shared by TikTok account @discoveryoruba, aimed to celebrate the West African language far from its Nigerian roots.

UK children sing Yoruba song in TikTokvideo
UK students sing a popular Yoruba song. Photo credit: @discoveryoruba/TikTok
Source: TikTok

UK children sing popular Yoruba song

The viral video showed a group of young oyinbo pupils standing in an outdoor courtyard area of their school, belting out the well-known Yoruba classic "Lábẹ́ Igi Òròmbo" with what appears to be genuine enthusiasm and confidence.

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The account captioned the video with the words "Awww Yoruba is a very sweet language," a sentiment that quickly resonated with thousands of viewers.

Before the performance begins, a voice can be heard directing the children to stand up straight and project their voices, setting the tone for what unfolds as a surprisingly polished and spirited group recitation.

The children, dressed in their school attire and assembled in an open space, deliver the song in unison, bringing warmth and energy to a piece of music deeply rooted in Yoruba cultural heritage.

Watch the UK pupils perform the Yoruba classic that got the internet talking:

Reactions as UK student sing Yoruba song

"Lábẹ́ Igi Òròmbo" is a song widely recognised among Yoruba-speaking communities, often taught to young children as part of cultural and linguistic traditions. Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video:

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Abdullah said:

"You no fit see Igbo language for this kind of settings. 😭😂"

_adin_agbon_ said:

"Labe igi orombo: Under the orange tree Nibe lagbe sere wa: That is where we play Inu wa dun, ara wa ya: We are happy and we feel energetic and strong Labe igi orombo: Under the orange tree.🥰🥰"

Chief Commander said:

"Yorùbá language is among the official languages in UK."

UK-based Nigerian woman shares issues she's facing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mother of two living in the UK posted a TikTok video appealing for a Certificate of Sponsorship with only 46 days left on her Graduate Visa.

The care worker said she is available immediately and willing to relocate anywhere in the UK to secure a Skilled Worker Visa.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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