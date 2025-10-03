BBNaija housemate Sultana has raised serious concerns over her health following an altercation with Faith

Recall that the female housemate fought with the recently disqualified housemate, which led to her falling

In a chat with Jason, Sultana said that she may be experiencing internal bleeding and described the signs she had seen

Tension has continued to rise in the BBNaija house as Sultana sparked concern among fans following a heated encounter with disqualified housemate Faith.

Sultana made alarming statements about possibly having internal bleeding as a result of her fight.

Sultana opens up about worrying symptoms after clash with Faith. Credit: @sultana

Source: Instagram

In a conversation with fellow housemate Jason, Sultana revealed that she was experiencing unusual physical symptoms shortly after the fight.

“My wrist hurts, I want to see Biggie, and I think I’m having internal bleeding,” Sultana said.

She mentioned that she had finished seeing her period two weeks ago and was now seeing her cycle again. It’s not the same colour, as she speculates something isn't normal in her body.

Fans who caught the exchange live expressed deep concern and urged Big Brother to act swiftly.

See the conversation below:

Netizens react to BBNaija Sultana’s condition

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sherifatsalaam said:

"Faith would prosper and this shall pass 💜💜💜."

olamidemokeji said:

"Internal bleeding or implantation bleeding? 😂."

ejimachukwu_1 said:

"Internal bleeding from horse riding 😂😂😂."

chocolate_pappie said:

"Internal bleeding werey wo 😂."

chimyreal1 said:

"A few minutes later, she became a Rider 😂😂😂😂."

chocolateyyyyyyy said:

"Internal bleeding and she was on top JJ last night, aunty rest."

deevinne_ said:

"Internal bleeding but she was riding Jason Jae to glory last night…we know all these things,and I’m so pissed at Faith for letting them get into his head,but it’s fine💜."

slimgurls_rock said:

"Internal bleeding but you were dancing at the party you still later ride Jason jay for hoh lounge you even smoke nd drink."

miraclenollytv said:

"Internal bleeding and she was ontop JJ last night. Mission accomplished on Faith but na God get power pass!!!!!!!"

ochulorifeyinwa said:

"Na dangote trailer hit her😂😂😂."

the_prettyonomhen said:

"Girl, stop this nonsense. We already know Faith goofed and had to pay a big price for it. But you’re not innocent either, you triggered him and are still trying to play the victim by adding more lies. rest in Jesus name."

BBNaija Sultana drops health bombshell after altercation with Faith. Credit: @sultana

Source: Instagram

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng