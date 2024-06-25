Nigerian singer Davido’s family members have continued to show ‘doings’ on social media for his talk-of-town wedding

A video made the rounds of Davido’s big sister, Sharon Ademefun, getting set for the big event

Sharon’s attire had some netizens saying she dressed more than the bride, while others called her the mother of the day

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s big sister, Sharon Ademefun, is now in the spotlight owing to her brother’s wedding with Chioma.

On June 25, 2024, a series of lovely displays for Davido and Chioma’s nuptials made the rounds on social media, including Sharon’s preparation for the big event.

Fans drool over Davido's elder sister at wedding. Photos: @davido, @lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, @lifeofrona01, Sharon shared a video of herself getting glammed up by professionals for the wedding. In the clip, a makeup and gele artist worked on her face and headgear.

Another part of the clip showed Sharon all decked up in a gold-beaded dress. The outfit was heavily stoned from head to toe as she danced for the camera. According to Sharon’s caption, the outfit was made by celebrity fashion designer Veekee James.

Fans react to video of Davido’s sister

Davido’s sister’s wedding preparation video sparked reactions from Nigerians. While some gushed over her attire, others said she dressed more than the bride. Some people also called her the mother of the day.

Read some comments below:

M.r_propertiesng:

“Her dress is everything .”

adufee27:

“Rich people rich vibes❤️❤️❤️. Na tanikanians go dey complain say person dress pass Bride.”

ihama_marvel:

“She looks like David’s mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Godbless them.”

Presh.g_55:

“We ladies what we need to understand today there’s nothing more gorgeous than marrying into a family that will love you and accept you as their own. Big congratulations to chivido2024 .”

jessilious:

“Mother of the groom .”

Official_rolesh:

“No sleeping today.”

Tianahgold1:

“She's definitely Davido Mom replica .”

Happinessolagold:

“She's so beautiful .”

____amarachi._:

“The Adelekes fine shacome even get money.”

Itz_just_tinaaaaaaaaaa:

“Davido get senior sister???”

_cici_nita:

“Omo God Dey create abeg, Everyday you see fine people.”

Barbie_kiss_02:

“Mother of the groom.”

Source: Legit.ng