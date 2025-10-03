Bobrisky recently trended over his food order while conversing with a female waiter at a restaurant abroad

The crossdresser, in the short video, mentioned two foods he doesn't eat, disclosing to the waiter that he was a Muslim

Bobrisky's revelation and food request at the restaurant have stirred reactions online, with many dragging the crossdresser

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has sparked reactions online over his conversation with a waiter at a restaurant overseas.

Bobrisky, who has remained outside the shores of Nigeria after he left the country following his release from prison, shared a short clip across his social media pages of him at a restaurant reported to be in the UK.

Bobrisky shares what he doesn't eat as a Muslim. Credit: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The short clip captured Bobrisky telling the waiter his request as he revealed he doesn't eat bacon (pork) or mushrooms because he is a Muslim.

“I don’t want bacon (pork) or mushrooms, because I’m Muslim. I don’t eat it," Bobrisky revealed as he ordered food at a British restaurant.

He went on to request fish instead in the video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh fired back at Bobrisky in a video.

Bobrisky reveals he is a Muslim during conversation with waiter abroad. Credit: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

This was after Bobrisky advised ladies about men who listen to GehGeh's advice, stating he was broke and couldn't afford his kind of lifestyle.

GehGeh, in a response, lashed out at Bobrisky for not sticking to his true gender, describing the crossdresser as a confused human being.

The video of Bobrisky ordering his food at a restaurant overseas is below:

Reactions Trail Clip of Bobrisky at Restaurant

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Bobrisky's video as many questioned his faith, while others called on Muslim societies to take action. Read the comments below:

beast_candles said:

"Her entire existence is haram I don’t really get the I’m Muslim part

Edo-Wizard reacted:

"MURIC over to you Is been long I heard from MURIC sef, is the man on leave or the group went on ghost mode? AREWA TWITTER, over to you too. Let's grind."

ninfxglobal commented:

"It's funny how she picked and chose what part of the religion to follow."

LaughNLearnX said:

"My question is: Is this how Bobrisky is going to be for the rest of his/her life?"

Debirise6 commented:

"I don’t eat pork cus I’m a Muslim but I can be transgender cus quaran told u to Abi ?"

Idemudiacharle3 said:

"The eleribu self they claim Muslim... You obey only the food part but the one you are doing is worst than that."

iamnobleib said:

"Condemning pork and mushroom like being a gay is not worse than the things he’s condemning."

Mazimmiri commented:

"He won't dare go to a Halal restaurant to meet his fellow Muslims."

ConaBY72 reacted:

"An haram calling itself a Muslim, I guess the Muslim society aren’t seeing this lol."

Bobrisky shoots shot at Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky stirred conversations with a bold declaration of admiration for Wizkid.

Bobrisky openly expressed a deep and long-standing crush on the award-winning singer, highlighting several qualities he finds appealing.

Bobrisky narrated that among all men in Nigeria, Wizkid was the only one he would unquestioningly obey if asked to give up other romantic interests.

Source: Legit.ng