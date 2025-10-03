Newly married Mr Eazi and his wife, Temi Otedola, were out catching fun and capturing it in photos

An oyinbo man photobombed their picture as Temi positioned herself beside her husband

The unexpected guest placed his hand around Mr Eazi's wife, and she was uncomfortable with it

Singer and businessman Tosin Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi and his beautiful wife, Temi, are still basking in the euphoria of their recent wedding.

The billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, Temi, who got married across three countries, and her husband were out posing for a photoshoot in a stadium-like venue when the mood was interrupted by an unexpected and uninvited oyinbo guest.

While Mr Eazi saw the intruding guest approaching, Temi was taken aback when she felt a strange hand different from her husband's touching her shoulder and also resting on her back, as they posed for a photo.

Temi’s reaction to the unexpected guest's touch

The billionaire heiress instantly turned around to see who the intruder was. Though calm and smiling, Temi stylishly welcomed the oyinbo man while gradually removing his intruding hand from her shoulder.

After getting his hand off her, she stood up, warmly greeted him and gave him a cheek-to-cheek kiss, while Mr Eazi embraced their unexpected guest.

The singer was dressed in a nice black shirt and trousers, while Temi wore a leopard-skin coloured backless chiffon gown, which complemented her beautiful skin tone.

Watch the video below:

Fans analyse moment between Temi Otedola and photobomber

The video of Mr Eazi, his wife, Temi, and the oyinbo who photobombed their photo, plus the reaction of the billionaire heiress, caught the attention of their social media followers.

While some praised Temi's composure amid the intruder touching her unexpectedly, others compared her reaction to other ladies. Read some of them below:

@D'Grammy Boy wrote:

"See as she use scope remove the guy hand with smile in her face"

@DonHoney reacted:

"The little things we ask from our women that they take as a big deal. Normal Nigerian girl go too over happy Dey shine teeth with am. She go even adjust the man hand make he touch her body well well. 😂😂😂😂😂"

@follypdc said:

"If you look well the guy knew e made a mistake too and adjust with smile instantly. 😂"

@Ejitobi27775 mentioned:

"Very decent girl, e use scope remove the guy hand ni sha"

@machalaagent described Temi:

"This type of woman is very hard to find, and if you see one hold her tight"

@casmirdr noted:

"See as she use scope remove the guy hand with smile in her face. Well trained."

@nguleonce looked at the video from a different angle. He wrote:

"I don’t know if I’m the only one seeing that his touch only became inappropriate when she removed her hand from where it was before. When he first placed his hand on her shoulders, her hand was covering her up so he didn’t have any access until she removed her hands"

@crypto4boys said:

"How big man pikin go get home training pass all this wife materials for ikorodu 😪🤦‍♂️"

Tobojay reacted:

"Oyinbo dey use style style dey tap current all in the name of greetings🤣🤣'

@folaadu praised Temi's parents for her proper upbringing:

"Na gold you get for hand o Mr Easy! You are a very lucky guy,gbosa to Nana and Femi Ote for training this babe well."

