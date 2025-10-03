Media personality Daddy Freeze gave a blunt response on what he’d do if his 16-year-old daughter got pregnant

When it comes to controversial opinions, Nigerian on-air personality Daddy Freeze rarely holds back.

This time, the outspoken media figure shared what he would do if his teenage daughter got pregnant at 16.

The father of two was a guest on The Honest Bunch Podcast hosted by actress and podcaster Zinnie Posh when the sensitive question came up.

Daddy Freeze says he will terminate his 16-year-old daughter's pregnancy.

Zinnie asked Freeze directly: “What would you do if your 16-year-old daughter got pregnant?”

Freeze responded that his daughter can never be pregnant.

But the conversation didn’t end there. Zinnie pressed further, and Freeze eventually opened up with a step-by-step breakdown of how he would handle such a situation.

According to Freeze, his first instinct would be to find out who was responsible for the pregnancy. Before adding that it would be terminated.

For him, a mistake at such a young age shouldn’t be compounded by raising a child while still a teenager.

He argued that keeping the baby would simply mean another mistake, though he clarified that he would respect his daughter’s personal choice if she insisted.

When asked what would happen if his daughter insisted on keeping the pregnancy, he responded:

“After what I do to her, she won’t even want to keep it.”

Watch the video here:

Debates trail Daddy Freeze's comments

As expected, Nigerians on social media reacted to Daddy Freeze's video. Their reactions below:

@DavidLeoAlabi:

"You've shown her how to correct the "mistake" of getting pregnant, now, she would correct future "mistakes" by herself."

@Riskweaver:

"The question get as he be....the solution daddy freeze gave it's both side good and wrong at the same time"

@mayor_xox:

"Daddy Freeze no dey play some answers go shock you pass the question itself!"

@naturalboifilmz

"I’d first question myself to see where I went wrong raising her. That would determine my next step. Because for a 16yrs old to get pregnant right under my watch, nah, I must have failed somewhere. If she was older, like in her 20s, I might not feel that way as much. But at 16?"

@ugybabe2020:

"Nigerians so much love unborn babies whereas, they are millions of children without homes and no one cares about them. If you so much love children, they are so many of them out there to pick and raise."

Daddy Freeze says his 16-year-old is not ready for motherhood.

