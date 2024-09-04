Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian fiance, Juma Jux, are still in the news following their engagement announcement

Recall that the lovebirds held down the weeked with videos of the Tanzanian singer in the country and the royal reception he got

A recent video showed the couple at renowned media personality Mo Abudu’s event as their looks spurred reactions online

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian fiance Juma Jux have continued to serve netizen premium couples since their recent buzz.

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo gave Juma Jux a royal welcome into her family. This followed with a video announcing that the young pair is officially engaged.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo and fiancé turned heads online. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

A recent video of the celebrated lovebirds out for a Lagos fashion left many glued to their phones.

Priscilla and her man stepped out for renowned media personality Mo Abudu’s 20-year Revolutionary Impact In Media And Entertainment.

The content creator and her musician lover looked super appealing at the starstudded occasion.

See the video below:

Priscilla Ojo and fiance trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

its_yindah:

"U sha dey pepper us the singles. May God bless your union."

mak_artistry:

"Where is the ring."

queen__zinny:

"So so beautiful 😍😍😍 since January single people never rest."

amina_kontong:

"The guy sabi dress sha😍😍 I love men who have a dope fashion sense."

dheejah.b:

"Ewoooo!Too many bitter people in this comment section. At least try being happy for the girl,it’s her man,his looks is really nobody’s business!"

iam_davsion:

We don’t want to hear the both unfollowed each other oo. Forever is the deal o."

tolagundoye2018:

"Some people good things are far from their children with all this hate comments,hahahaaaa Kilode eyin abiyamooooooooooo."

ifeanyi.emmanuelugwu:

"This guy looks like someone that will use and dump this girl."

Iyabo Ojo parties with Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

Source: Legit.ng