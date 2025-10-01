Nigerian actress-turned-entrepreneur, Lizzy Ajorin, has again come for her colleague Iyabo Ojo in a new update

Lizzy had been at loggerheads with Iyabo Ojo for the longest time and had accused her of a variety of ill-doings

A recent post from Lizzy saw her accuse the mother of two of name theft, detailing the background story to her fans

However, Iyabo Ojo did not let it slide and also took to social media to reply Lizzy

Will the drama between them ever end? Lizzy Anjorin has again called out Iyabo Ojo for stealing the name "Queen Mother" from her.

The popular social media personality told her online supporters that Iyabo used to go by the name "Boss Lady" and not "Queen Mother."

She further asserted her position by explaining that her daughter beats 'Oba,' which automatically makes her "Iya Oba," literally translating to "Queen Mother."

The video caught several eyes on the internet, including Iyabo Ojo's, who shared a video reaction on her official page.

Iyabo Ojo sang a mockery song, boldly captioning her post as "Queen Mother."

This back-and-forth has erupted so much backlash online, with fans continuing to pick sides.

Recall that Nigerians were, again, been moved to the edge of their seats after Lizzy Anjorin responded to Iyabo Ojo.

The two women have been at loggerheads for a very long time, but after Iyabo Ojo reposted the challenge named after her, Lizzy reacted immediately.

Lizzy Anjorin then rained multiple curses on Iyabo Ojo and dug up evidence of the actress laughing at those mocking her.

Lizzy drags 'Queen Mother; with Iyabo Ojo

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@fikayo18__ said:

"Funniest part is that ,Iyabo Ojo never gave herself queen mother her fan did 🧑 it when she won an award 🥇 on TikTok..since then her fan won’t stop calling her queen mother."

@swt_juie said:

"Omo but Iyabo Ojo is very beautiful😍sexy grandma na you get the crown."

@renike_alaga said:

Abi the 2 of them are pranking us ni 😂😂. Make e no be like they’re just keeping the internet lively for us intentionally while they laugh behind. Cus if this is not ment@l issue, then I don’t know anymore."

@empresspearl2107 said:

"Kemkem wants grandma title so bad, Lizo wants Queen mother title so mad... original wah."

@tesqueen said:

"Anyone can name themselves anything. How many Lizzy do we have in the world ? Go get your medications ma'am."

@ronkeolanipekun2614 said:

"Dis Lizzy don mad finish , alawoku eda oku aye,,oba ko oba ni onilara eda."

@governortosin said:

"Who noticed that the Queen Mother is getting more beautiful day by day?"

Old clip of Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo surfaces

Meanwhile, an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague Lizzy Anjorin resurfaced online amid their ongoing feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event and Lizzy was joyfully spraying money on Iyabo, and they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo's reaction in the video trended and fans shared their opinion on the clip, expressing curiosity about what could have gone wrong between the two.

