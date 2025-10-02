Ikeja Magistrate Court has barred five individuals, including Baba Mohbad, from mentioning the singer's wife and son for one year.

The order followed months of public drama surrounding Mohbad’s widow and the paternity of his son

Some social media users weighed in on whether the ruling protects victims or curtails free speech

A Magistrate Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, has stepped into the ongoing controversies surrounding the late singer Mohbad’s family.

The court, in a ruling, issued a restraining order against five persons, including Baba Mohbad, Bukky Jesse, Yomi Fabiyi, Larry Omodia, and Adewale Mariam.

For the next one year, they are forbidden from making public statements, inciting actions, or engaging in any form of bullying directed at Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi, and their son, Liam.

Court bars Baba Mohbad, others from mentioning the singer's wife and son for one year. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

The order comes after months of heated disputes and public exchanges over the death of the singer and the paternity of his son, Liam.

According to the court, the decision is to shield Omowunmi and her child from harassment and defamation.

Baba Mohbad's son's last moments

Legit.ng recalled that Baba Mohbad, in one of his public engagements on his son's death, opened up on the final moment of the singer's death.

In a sit-down with activist VeryDarkMan, he shared how what started as a routine hospital update turned into the most devastating day of his life.

According to Mohbad’s dad, he received a call around 4:30 p.m. from Iya Moh, the late singer’s mother, saying Mohbad was at the hospital and not feeling well.

By the time they got to Osapa London bus stop at around 6:30 p.m., Mohbad’s father said he was already convinced things weren’t adding up. Eventually, they made it to the house around 9:00 p.m.

Fans weigh in on judgment on Baba Mohbad

News of the restraining order quickly trended online, drawing divided opinions.

@Sola_Mi:

“At last! Wunmi deserves peace. These people should just let her raise Liam without drama.”

@Dre_Vibes:

“Freedom of speech or not, when it becomes bullying, court has to step in. Correct move!”

@IAmKike:

“Hmm… so the court can protect Wunmi but who will protect Mohbad’s legacy? Double standards dey o.”

@BennyFlex:

“Good decision. Nigerians too like to drag people online, especially widows. Enough is enough.”

@ChimaTheLaw:

“Restraining order is fine, but can it really stop online trolls? This matter never finish.”

Mohbad's wife Wunmi has been fingered as having a hand in his husband's death. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Lagos coroner rules on Mohbad's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State coroner has ruled on the case involving the death of singer Mohbad.

The court sat in Ikorodu on Friday, July 11, 2025, and Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, who presided over the case, acknowledged the maltreatment the singer suffered at the hands of Sam Larry and Naira Marley.

However, the court ruled that the mistreatment did not have a direct link to his death. Magistrate Shotobi concluded that Mohbad's death was caused by medical negligence and called for the prosecution of Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the nurse who treated the 26-year-old music star.

Source: Legit.ng