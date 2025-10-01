Actress Esther Sky has called out BBNaija Season 10 housemate Imisi ahead of the grand finale

Esther Sky, who made bold allegations against Imisi, also shared why she doesn’t deserve to emerge as the winner

Recall that Imisi is among the last 10 housemates in the Big Brother Naija house, with fans rooting for her

Controversial Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu, also known as Esther Sky, has singled out Big Brother Naija season 10 housemate Imisi for criticism.

Ahead of the reality show grand finale scheduled for Sunday, October 5, Esther Sky, in a video shared via her Facebook page, stated that Imisi doesn't deserve to emerge as the winner.

Actress Esther Sky accuses Imisi of pretending in the BBNaija house. Credit: esthersky777/imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

According to Esther, Imisi, who is one of the housemates left alongside Faith, Dede, Isabella, Jason, Koyin, Kola, among others, acted out a script in the house and didn’t show her real personality on the reality TV show.

She also criticised Imisi’s attire in the house as compared to what Big Brother organisers shared before she entered the house.

"Make una help me ask una favorite why she dey dress shaba, dey pretend for TV. The picture BBNaija posted about her, she fine, she dey slay, na street girl. She come enter the house, she come dey dress shaba, today she go wear white garment, next tomorrow she go wear Mary Amaka, she go wear koin koin shoe, Deeper Life shoe. I thought Big Brother’s show was about being real, why do some people pretend?" she said.

Esther further alleged the involvement of voodoo, aka Juju, in Imisi's participation in the BBNaija house.

Actress Esther Sky makes bold allegations against BBNaija season 10 housemate Imisi. Credit: imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

"Person wey enter cele go baff, still enter Juju go baff come enter Brother house. Big Brother Naija, I will keep telling you, people don dey baff Juju to enter your house o. Vote for person wey real, not person wey dey act script, wey no gree show her true colour. She didn’t enter BBNaija with ordinary eyes, I am sure she entered somewhere go baff," she added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Imisi broke down in tears as she recalled her childhood trauma.

The video of Esther Sky sharing why Imisi doesn't deserve to win BBNaija season 10 is below:

Reactions trail Esther Sky's comment about Imisi.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments:

Shola Enofe Balogun said:

"Ur ear pain u when them say na game abeg pack well if u no understand what big brother 10/10 meaning go ask Google."

Dolin Agbeke Jaiyeola said:

"Madam rest, na wetin we pay fr be dat."

Susses Sunday commented:

"Madam enter house"

Rose Gana reacted:

"Only a person that knows how to places to bath knows another one."

Ujunwa Ibeneme wrote:

"Madam is it your business, big brother is all about strategy if you don’t know."

Desirei Peters said:

"So unreal."

Helen Bright commented:

"Thank you my sister for saying the truth God bless you."

Imisi raises alarm after seeing strange object

Legit.ng previously reported that Imisi stumbled on what appeared to be a severed head stored inside a transparent jar.

The shocking discovery, made in the kitchen fridge, left her screaming uncontrollably and calling for help, immediately drawing the attention of her fellow contestants.

Other BBNaija housemates rushed to the kitchen to confirm what she had seen, only to be left stunned themselves.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng