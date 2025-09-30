Renowned streaming platform Spotify has announced its list of the Top Afrobeats Artists of 2025

The list is completely made up of Nigerians, with Burna Boy at number one, Rema was ranked second, Wizkid came in third

Many who came across the post noticed that one of the top stars in the country was missing and asked questions

Spotify has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the Top 5 Afrobeats Artists of 2025.

The report has sparked a wave of reactions online as Davido, who is widely regarded as one of the “Afrobeats Big 3” along with Wizkid and Burna Boy, was conspicuously missing from the list.

The streaming giant ranked Burna Boy, Rema, Wizkid, Asake, and Ayra Starr as the top five performers in the genre.

Burna Boy took the number one spot, Rema as number two, and Wizkid as number three.

While each artist on the list boasts an impressive year, from Burna Boy’s eighth studio album to Ayra Starr’s breakout international influence, fans are wondering how a mainstay like Davido didn’t make the cut.

Spotify also released a list of the countries that consumed the most Afrobeats this year.

The United States led the list, followed by Brazil, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Nigeria.

Nigerians react to Spotify’s list

While some fans celebrated their idols, others used the opportunity to jab Davido and made reference to his recent album 5IVE.

official_ose007 said:

"Upon all the noise wen chief priest and davido dey make."

bigboytinz_ said:

"And Osapolor dropped mid album dis year oh 😂."

chegenimrodcn9 said:

"No Davido😢."

mj_bruce_tavels_and_tours said:

"Rema with two songs."

highest_capo0 said:

"What happened to David’s 5 or 6 .? @davido."

heis_giovanni_ said:

"Stop farming! una no go hear. Spotify no even sabi say you be artist."

_braveboyy said:

"Osapolor no dey ever disappoint 😂."

_michaelsunrise said:

"Spotify don mad where's DAVIDO the king of Afro beat 🪘🔥❤️."

heis_salvage said:

"No worry d other guy way u dey find no dey 😂."

call_me_pamsy said:

"Spotify h@te him cox his dad is rich."

offical_chimel_001 said:

"Éwa wo Éwa wo African mUst be respected no dey here oo😂."

ziko_humble1 said:

"Nd my wizkid no release song oo diz year Bt one guy comot album diz year say na 5ive bt him no mk d list😂😂😂😂."

mr_bright_of_aclass said:

"Attendance marked✅. If ur name no de, oya Cynthia ofori."

offical_chimel_001 said:

"Éwa wo Éwa wo African mUst be respected no dey here oo😂."

