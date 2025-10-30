Nigerian online users were shocked to see an old video of Boluwatife, Wizkid's son, rapping to trap music like he sang it

Bolu has been in the news for some days now, especially after he previewed his debut tune, Champion Sound

In the new clip, Bolu's energy and flow made many wondered if he was born for music, triggering reactions from online users

"Lion no dey born goat" - that’s what online users say whenever they see uncanny similarities between mother and child, or in this case, father and son.

Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife Balogun, has been making waves online lately. The young champ released the snippet of his debut single a couple of days ago, and online users haven’t stopped drooling over it.

Fans react as old video of Bolu rapping at a very young age surfaces online. Credit: @tife_balogun, @lilbaby

As though that wasn’t enough, an old video of the 14-year-old "chewing on" trap rap has gotten many talking.

Bolu's flow on the verses was as though he was present during the recording of the song by DaBaby.

The video earned him a lot of sweet comments from fans and netizens, who look forward to hearing more from him.

See the video here:

Many react to Bolu's old rap clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@nefertiti___000 said:

"Lion no go ever born goat! If una stress wizkid for verse he go send bolu to u guys! One love."

@ cee_zedd said:

"If yo sabi follow lil bby lyrics like this now worry 😂."

@ ronke.bae said:

"Nah for Wizkid to stream this him boy song enter number 1 or 2 for apple music Nigeria chart with apple music API bots nah in remain ooo. Wizkid already know the streaming matter hundred percent 😁."

@softigbogurl said:

"Medium bird 🦅🦅🦅🦅. Bolu Fc 🦅🦅🦅🦅."

@ kalixtusproperties said:

"Go forth and shine Bolu, u are collecting the baton from Rehema and co, nobody can stop your shine , the universe is with you cos you put in the work ❤️❤️❤️."

@ chinaza_asa97 said:

"Don’t worry I Dey wait for in song to gone out streaming go hear am."

Old video of Wizkid's son Bolu rapping ignites reactions online. Credit: @wizkid

@ _elflacko77 said:

"I’m a human, I’m not perfect, I know sometimes I be wrong 🔥 I don be fan like that as he Dey chop lil baby."

@ chinenyemartimor said:

"I just hoined Wizkid FC because of this so cool son of his o."

@ bi_oluwasefekori said:

"Anybody wey wan collect verse now na Bolu wiz go send you to no time."

Wizkid’s baby Mama, Jada P reacts to Bolu's song

According to an earlier report on Legit.ng, Jada P reacted to the single recently released by her baby father’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun.

The teenager shared a video of his debut song, Champion Sound, which impressed many fans. Jada reposted the video on her Instagram story, expressing how proud she felt about it.

