VeryDarkMan has taken action after Jigan and other members of the group refused to make the content of the group public

The critic, in a new video, shared a screen recording of conversations in the group, calling out Jigan, Aloma, Dre DMW, and Tonto Dikeh

Nonetheless, he singled out Aloma over a statement he made, demanding a detailed explanation

VeryDarkMan has gained public attention after responding to the video made by Jigan in a bid to clear his name.

VDM had shown evidence of a group that was created following the hurtful demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba.

Part of those mentioned as members of the group were Jigan, Iyabo Ojo, Dre DMW (identified as Davido’s PR manager), Samklef, Tonto Dikeh, Aloma DMW, and others.

Aloma DMW under attack as VDM descends heavily on him. Credit: @aloma_dmw, @verydarkblackman, @iammohbad

Following the clip, Jigan went online and stated that he was in the group due to his love for Mohbad and decided to seek justice.

In reaction to the actor’s clip, the audacious critic called Jigan’s bluff and dared him to post a screen recording of the entire chat in the group, including the voice notes.

He warned him not to delete any information, as it would reflect in the evidence he has with him.

In a fresh post, the activist has now called out Aloma DMW over a statement he made in the group. On October 2nd, 20 days after Mohbad’s death, Aloma had gone into the group to make a post.

Aloma DMW under attack as VDM descends heavily on him. Credit: @verydarkblackman

He said that it was starting to seem like the whole thing would end up on the nurse’s head. A verdict that was just declared public by the comforter inquest in June 2025, two years after the singer’s death.

VDM has, however, probed Aloma, demanding that he confess all he knows about what prompted him to make such a statement, which later became a reality.

VDM wrote to Aloma:

"20days after mohbad kpai,HOW DID YOU KNOW THAT THIS IS HOW IT WILL END?"

Watch the video here:

Recall, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo caught the attention of many online as she responded to Verydarkman’s recent allegations.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social media sensation alleged that the actress created a secret WhatsApp group with her colleagues over Mohbad’s death.

The mum of two in a recent statement opened up about the reported WhatsApp group and made known objectives for creating it, triggering reactions online.

Mohbad’s brother Adura speaks after dissing VDM

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Mohbad's late brother, Adura Alobla, decided to reveal his version of what happened following the singer's painful demise.

Recall that Adura started dragging online critic VDM after VDM revealed he had refused to grant him an interview.

Taking to his official page, he shared a lengthy post about how he was ready to reveal all that he knows.

