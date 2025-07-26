Nigerian music icon 2Baba’s second son with Sunmbo Adeoye recently graduated from secondary school

The bussinesswoman shared her excitement online and revealed the number of awards her son came home with

Pictures from the event show, 2Baba and his mother Rose Idibia, alongside Annie Idibia’s daughters, triggered reactions online

Sunmbo Adeoye, one of music superstar 2Baba's baby mamas, has expressed her pride in their second son, Zion Idibia, after he graduated.

Legit.ng reports that Zion graduated from secondary school, as his mother shared lovely pictures from the occasion.

In attendance at the graduation ceremony were 2Baba himself; the singer’s mother, Rose Idibia; his two daughters with ex-wife Annie Idibia; Isabella and Olivia; his younger brother, Charles Idibia; Sunmbo Adeoye and her husband, Pastor Adeoye; and Zion’s brother, Nino Idibia.

Sunmbo, who shared the images with fans online, noted that it has been a week since the ceremony.

She referred to Zion's graduation as a watershed moment in their family's history and congratulated him on his outstanding performance.

Sunmbo reported that Zion received five honours in one day, four for academics and one for being the best in the commerce class of 2025. She stated that her son not only completed secondary school, but also excelled at it.

“One week today. Jesus we thank you for your blessing that makes rich and adds no sorrow. A significant milestone in our family. Behold, I and the children whom the LORD has given me are for a sign and for a wonder, and MIRACLES in Israel from the LORD of hosts, who dwells on Mount Zion.

"Congratulations Zion Idibia 🎉 for graduating in flying colours. I mean, bagging 5 awards in one day. 4 for academics. 1 for being the absolute best in commerce class of 2025. My Son, you didn’t just finish secondary school o, you dominated it. Congrats son❤️👏.”

See her post below:

Netizens celebrate 2Baba’s son as he graduates

Netizens sent out their appreciation to Sunmbo’s husband and appreciated him for nurturing the singer’s sons like his.

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

officialbeeceejay said:

"Pastor David Adeoye, a man after God's heart. You are blessed, sir."

mercy_this said:

"A mother's love. But God bless and honor pastor for an exemplary job. You have Mirrored Christ."

adenikeoyetunde said:

"Congratulations egbon❤️."

olorimegade said:

"Congratulations Pastor Sumbo. I love ds last slide in particular. Family, sibling love."

min.fortune said:

"Congratulations Zion👏👏🎊🎉. @sunmboadeoye your generation is blessed to call you mother Ma! See the mighty men of valour you’re raising to shift the culture. You shall enjoy the fruits of your labour over them. Thanks for always inspiring me. I love and celebrate you mama 🫡."

veekey_a said:

"Congratulations Zion. God bless Pastor Adeoye for your kind heart. ❤️"

talktopleasure said:

"@sunmboadeoye You see your husband, God will bless that man. Congratulations to your family."

eny.legacy said:

"@sunmboadeoye @davidoadeoye you both inspire me....I love you both...congrats to your boy zion ....God wins."

morenikemolehin said:

"Maaaaaa. Congratulations to you and the family!!! You are so deserving of all the great things you are experiencing. Welldone ma."

iswi.llwill said:

"Your husband ❤️❤️,he father,he is hero,he is an angel

toyeogunyemi said:

"I'm just happy for you. Congratulations for finding your path."

2Baba's lookalike spotted cutting meat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a video of a man who looked like 2Baba, which caused a stir on social media.

The video shared by a Facebook user named ComedianReach showed 2Baba's doppelganger cutting meat at a place that looked like an abattoir.

A voiceover attached to the video was heard questioning if the man in the video was 2Baba or his duplicate.

