Fast-rising Nigerian content creator and skit maker Sydney Iwundu, also known as Syd Iwundu, has spoken out about the influence of his seniors colleagues Sydney Talker and Broda Shaggi on his career.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he narrated how some of the bigwigs in skit making assisted his growth.

In Syd's words:

"Some of the people who inspired me to become a content maker when I first started in 2019 are Sydney Talker, De General, Gentuu, and Saint Bellington. They encouraged me because we all attended the same university (University of Benin, Edo State).

"In addition, Crazeclown, Broda Shaggi, Josh2funny, and Lasisi Elenu inspired me. Blogger Tunde Ednut also promoted me for free.

Speaking on how Sydney Talker’s content influenced his creative journey, Syd said:

“I love the way he shoots his content and he has been able to grow his followers with his level of creativity over the years."

On what he has learned from Sydney Talker having watched him over the years:

"Sydney Talker started some years ago and his name is still on the lips of his fans. That's a big deal for a content creator and I want my fans to see me in that light."

Syd shared the challenges he faces in his career, saying,

"Getting casts to shoot some specific skits is difficult." It's not always easy to find the right person to play certain roles."

Iwundu, who has over a million Instagram followers, explained why he chose to be a content creator.

"I began off as a hobby and hoped to make money from it, but in the end, I didn't take it seriously enough to make money. I was only interested about making others happy. "I didn't care about the money anymore because I enjoyed doing it whether I was paid or not," he explained.

