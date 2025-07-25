Jigan Baba Oja has reacted to a video VeryDarkMan recently released where he exposed a WhatsApp group created for the late singer Mohbad

Jigan Baba Oja, who confirmed the existence of the WhatsApp group, shared why he joined it

The Yoruba actor also compared himself to VeryDarkMan, stating that nothing was hidden in the WhatsApp group

Jigan Baba Oja, whose real name is Abimbola Kazeem, has confirmed the existence of a WhatsApp group created to seek justice for the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The Yoruba actor and TikToker, whose name was mentioned in a viral video shared by VeryDarkMan, disclosed he joined the WhatsApp group to be a part of the movement seeking justice for Mohbad.

Jigan Baba Oja confirms existence of 'Justice for Mohbad' WhatsApp group. Credit: jiganbabaoja/iyaboojofespris/verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan accused a coalition of celebrities, including Davido’s media aide Dre, Iyabo Ojo, Samklef, Jigan Baba Oja, and Tonto Dikeh of teaming up to send him to prison and leak his private video.

VeryDarkMan alleged that the WhatsApp group dubbed “Justice for Mohbad” strategised his downfall.

Jigan Baba Oja reacts to VeryDarkMan's claim

The actor who confirmed the existence of the WhatsApp group said he only joined because he wanted justice for Mohbad.

Jigan recalled how Mohbad made a song about him, making him sad when he heard about his death.

Jigan revealed he joined alleged WhatsApp group to seek justice for Mohbad. Credit: jiganbabaoja

Source: Instagram

"Mohbad died two weeks after we made the video of the song where he mentioned my name and I was so sad when I heard that he died. I started looking for Justice on my page," he said.

Jigan disclosed he later got a message asking if he would love to join a movement seeking justice for Mohbad.

"I then got a message where I was asked if I wanted to participate in the movement that was looking for Justice for Mohbad by joining a group. I accepted because I wanted Justice for Mohbad," Jigan said.

The Yoruba actor stated that there was nothing hidden about the WhatsApp group as they "talked about how to get justice for Mohbad."

"But when I saw that Justice was not forthcoming, I got tired and stopped talking in the group, Verydarkman I don’t know anything about Mohbad’s demise.

"You and I are doing the same job of helping people," Jigan said, tagging VeryDarkMan to his video.

The video of Jigan Baba Oja's response after VeryDarkMan called him out is below:

Reactions trail Jigan's response to VeryDarkMan

Despite the actor's explanation, his video, which has since gone viral has triggered reactions online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

yettyfat4 wrote:

"So how were they supposed to communicate if not via creating a group? Do they live in the same compound that they can do family parlour meeting?"

vivianwilliams334 said:

"I like as you confirm say the group na real."

mua.3406 commented:

"You no need to explain, na radarada VDM dey do. Everyone go reap wetin dem sow."

Kalam wealth said::

"So the group is REAL All of una go explain taya."

Jigan denied entry to Mecca

Legit.ng previously reported that Jigan Baba Oja ignited a debate online with his comment about Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

In an exchange with a netizen, Jigan shared his opinion about Mecca, describing it as a tourist centre.

The actor, however, acknowledged that God answers prayers made on the sacred grounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng