Singer Mohbad and Jigan finally met days after the Nollywood actor threatened to sue him for singing about his leg

In a new video, the two celebrities were spotted together as they settled their differences and went on to vibe to Mohbad's new song

The fun video has, however, stirred hilarious reactions from celebrities as well as fans, who couldn't help but laugh over it

Days after Nollywood actor Jigan Babaoja threatened to sue singer Mohbad after he sang about his leg in his new song, Ask About Me, the two celebrities finally settled their differences.

In a video they jointly shared on their Instagram page, Mohbad and Jigan were spotted together as the actor expressed displeasure at the singer's action.

Jigan said:

"I am not happy with you, you go sing song, you dey mention leg."

Mohbad, in his response, however, told the actor he was only catching cruise while telling the actor to give him his account number.

The two eventually settled their differences like brothers and went on to vibe to Mohbad's song.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Mohbad and Jigan settled their differences

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

poco_lee:

"Jigan dey hot."

eko.savage:

"Birth right successfully sold."

seunpizzle_:

"But him no call acc number finish now how you come take do ham ."

brodashaggi:

"You and asake plan am nothing Wey una fit tell me ."

lifestyleoforezzy:

"Who else see say dem resemble true true."

donflashy_grandz:

"I never laugh for 3 weeks now but this video just put smile on my face jigannnnn."

pablo_manny_xx:

"@iammohbad nice one my brr you don press money for @jiganbabaoja everything don settle izz gone ❤️."

official_donkush:

"Omo nah to go cut one leg short remain like this. Be like say nah d new update be dat."

Jigan to demand N100m from Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Jigan Babaoja threatened to take legal action against Mohbad, for taking a swipe at him in a song he released on Friday, April 14.

He shared a video of him and a friend listening to the snippet of the song in his car.

However, Jigan expressed surprise after listening to a part of the lyrics where the former Marlian act mocked his disability.

