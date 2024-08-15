Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, recently visited Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo

The widow’s visit to the movie star was streamed on TikTok live and it got many of Wunmi’s fans cheering

Wunmi’s fans also threw shade at Wunmi’s step-sister, Karimot, and it got other netizens talking after it trended

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, recently visited Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Iyabo Ojo was at the forefront of the Justice for Mohbad movement, leaning towards supporting the late singer’s widow.

Just recently, Wunmi visited the movie star in her home, and it was captured on video during a TikTok live session.

Fans react as Mohbad's widow's visit to Iyabo Ojo trends. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @_c33why_, @karimot882024

After Iyabo Ojo appeared on the screen, the fans on the TikTok live let out cheers of excitement. However, they didn’t just stop there. Wunmi’s fans went on to taunt and throw shade at her step-sister, Karimot Ogunbayo. They sang songs of jest.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Wunmi visits Iyabo Ojo

The video of Mohbad’s wife with Iyabo Ojo and her fans taunting her step-sister Karimot soon spread on different social media pages, drew reactions from more netizens.

Read what they had to say about it below:

Tayoexclusive:

“The real definition of “lack of wisdom”.”

Melissa_okani_:

“I’m so happy seeing her smile😍.”

Kenpiah:

“This girl's happiness is causing a lot of people pain... Why?”

bukola_bbaby:

“She deserves to be happy 😊 I think.”

habeeba8713:

“Wife is jubilating, father is still in pain,😌”

omoshalewaabake:

“Vdm is right she knows everything.”

Yetundetide:

“Na Wetin go make her sister spill everything be this…. Mohbad spirit is so strong and everything he said while alive is happening.”

Anjydiamond:

“All this is not necessary talo pa mohbad that's d point.”

La_luz_grills:

“Stay happy please 🙌 you've been through it no one would ever understand.”

Rosbliz:

“Queen mother nor fit advise you to do the right thing?”

ayukgracciella:

“Must they be lousy and petty about everything? Posting all these on instagram to prove what exactly? Some visitations should be private. Be discreet sometimes, especially in certain circumstances.”

Official__teewealth:

“May we not marry wrong in this life o.”

Vickyranky06:

“Doing everything buh not common DNA test smh.”

VDM fights Iyabo Ojo over Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman had called out Iyabo Ojo over Mohbad in a new post.

The activist and Ojo have been at loggerheads for a while now and have been exchanging words publicly.

In his post, he asked the actress what happened to Mohbad as he claimed that the mother of two was hiding some things from people.

