Portable, aka Elizabeth Joyce, is not backing down in his case against VDM as he goes on another rant

The Zeh Nation Boss took to his official Instagram page, where he called on President Tinubu concerning the criticism

What Portable asked the government to do to VDM in the viral video has called for more reactions from online users

Portable has gone online to fire more shots at his online enemy, VeryDarkMan, amid their back and forth.

The Street Act had shared a video, calling out VDM for slamming Tinubu over the hardships in the country. He also accused VDM of chasing clout by reopening Mohbad's case, stating that there was still no justice.

Portable has called for VDM's immediate arrest. Credit: @portablebaeby, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM did not take these attacks lightly and released an old video where Portable was beaten and accused of stealing a phone and a tricycle.

Portable retaliated by simultaneously releasing VDM's private videos from the past, as well as a recorded diss track.

In a new development, Zazu confessed to writing a petition against VDM and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to arrest him.

He stated that VDM was not fit to be roaming freely and that the government should see to his immediate arrest.

Reactions as Portable continues to drag VDM

Read some reactions below:

@_copydhart_films said:

"If you are with VDM in this fight gather here let’s know how many we are."

@luke.carlito said:

"Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole."

@house__of_obliss_makeup_skin said:

"Ogbeni VDM is winning 🏆 😂 You said you get name ke😂😂 I think you bad ni 😂😂."

@harkayz said:

"Please portable I love you so much bruh... I love yah music but VDM is not someone U that you can jam with bcus he has nothing to loose and VDM is a lover of 78% of Nigerian.... So please bruh withdraw from dis fight omolalomi .... Peace ✌️ out."

@akeemsobowale_ofr said:

"Alaye rest 😍 did you know how many people you don use their situation and names do song sha …. Just one track you wan craze."

@folly_posh said:

"lol why are you now threatening him with government and charm I think say We dy play play before you don dy take am too far bro."

@paschalenegido said:

"Stop posting bro, you are making fooool of yourself."

@ajskinbeauty said:

"He pain u say vdm sing pajawiri song for u abi ?Pele my dear 😂u can’t wat you dish out naso life be 😂."

@deejay_kamba said:

"Oya refund me my own money were me and my boss @jthreeww 💰 pay u for promotion or else I go write my own petition against you 1.4 million I paid for music featuring and promotion Buh u chop the money 💰 Vdm pass u 😂😂😂 now u dey call government u never see anything Ajeh @portablebaeby."

@oyintom22 said:

"VDM push you out of studio you come enter police station for petition. No be you go wake trouble where hin dey sleep portable??? 😂😂😂."

@britany_roody said:

"Portable to mention in few, you dragged small doctor, Goya menor, Seyi vibes even threatened to beat him, dragged Spyro, mock Peter okoye of dead career, dragged Olamide baddo, Asake, TG Omori, mama esabod, lege Miami, bobrisky, tunde ednut, saheed Osupa, Davido, Zlatan,Shallipopi for topping chart, Laide Bakare, even slammed Wizkid for not giving you featuring, Tiwa savage for her dressing even content creators etc. Now you come for Vdm and he give you back you dey shout up and down. Don't forget Aura for Aura."

VDM releases first diss track for Portable

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan was not done dealing with Portable, despite earlier releasing an embarrassing video from his past.

The online activist shared a post responding to Portable’s rant about him over late singer Mohbad’s case.

In a new video making the rounds, VDM composed a new song for the street crooner and announced when it would be released.

