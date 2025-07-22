Social media activist VDM said he was deeply disappointed by the public warning issued by his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju

Controversial activist Martin Otse-Vincent, aka VeryDarkMan, has fired back at his legal counsel, Deji Adeyanju, after the lawyer made some remarks about the activist’s frequent battles on social media.

Adeyanju, in a post shared via X, had cautioned VDM against putting himself in danger all in the name of activism.

In the now-viral tweet, Deji Adeyanju said:

“I call VDM every time to be careful and stop taking unnecessary risk but he doesn’t listen most of the time. If anything happens to you today, everyone has moved on by tomorrow. We only overrate ourselves, Nigerians don’t rate anybody.”

While many believe Adeyanju was simply speaking from experience, VDM didn’t take the statement lightly.

In a video shared on Instagram, the media personality, who recently unveiled his new NGO office, didn’t hold back his disappointment, saying:

“I am really disappointed by this tweet from my lawyer about me. If it was someone else I wouldn’t mind. I would say they don’t know better. But for Deji Adeyanju.”

See the video here:

Reactions as VDM slams lawyer Deji Adeyanju

As expected, fans and critics flooded the comments section with mixed takes:

@naija_judge:

“Deji said the truth sha. VDM dey try, but this country no dey reward heroes.”

@precious_dope:

“VDM’s disappointment is valid. Even if Deji was right, he for call am privately.”

@real_omooba:

“This is a tough one. Both of them make sense, but loyalty get levels.”

@ChyomaThePlug:

"VDM is too real for this generation. Even his lawyer dey fear now? 😂"

@MrWokeNation:

"Deji is right though. Nigerians go just tweet ‘justice for’ and move on. Be guided, VDM."

@Iam_Mykel:

"This is why you don’t mix friendship with business. VDM expected loyalty, got a reality check."

@NengiTalks:

"Omo, if your own lawyer dey tweet like that, how you wan take survive court wahala?"

@TundeWire:

"VDM should listen small abeg. We don’t want to be typing RIP. Na only one life dey."

@AsakeFanBoy:

"This guy go run mad one day. No fear, no filter. Deji Adeyanju just dey protect him brand."

@QueenFisayo:

"Lowkey feel like Deji don tire for VDM’s gbas gbos. This sub too loud to ignore."

