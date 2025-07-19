Mia Khalifa and Nigeria's Adekunle Gold were among the popular faces who showed up at Paris Fashion Week 2025

A picture showing Adekunle Gold, Mia Khalifa, and American rapper 2 Chainz sharing the same space has gone viral on social media

The highlight that has left many talking was Adekunle Gold's sitting posture as Nigerians shared their observation

Paris Fashion Week 2025 has gained attention on Nigerian social media over the presence of Adekunle Gold, American rapper 2 Chainz, and ex-adult film star turned jewelry designer Mia Khalifa at the event.

Mia Khalifa, who declared her new identity as a jewelry designer, has expressed a desire to be recognised beyond her past.

Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold, who wore a custom embroidered jacket and gold-toned accessories, was seated closely beside Khalifa and rapper 2 Chainz, who rocked a crystal-studded trench coat, drawing attention.

However, Adekunle Gold, who is married to singer Simi, and Khalifa's presence at the event have sparked conversations as the picture went viral on the Nigerian media space.

Some Nigerians were quick to point out Adekunle Gold's seating posture beside the former adult film star.

The viral picture of Adekunle Gold and Mia Khalifa was captured during the Paris Men's Fashion Week on June 27, 2025.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold, known for hit songs like Party Never Stop, High, Sinner, among others, generated reactions with his monetary gift to Nigerian first-class graduates.

The trending picture of Adekunle Gold with Mia Khalifa and 2 Chainz at Paris Fashion Week 2025 is below:

What Nigerians are saying about Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from Nigerians about Adekunle Gold's linkup with Mia Khalifa.

Read the comments below:

Stephen Echo said:

"Bro seated with the greatest of all time."

Jordan Rebel said:

"Madam for just drop clothes oo I don’t know what she dey cover??"

Desmond DC wrote:

"You don forget his lyrics ‘’I’m not move by what’s I see ‘m."

Adaji Chris Adaji reacted:

"Adekunle wey no send her,t he fear of simi no even let 5star crooner smile."

Bigjay_ajidani commented:

"I for inform simi but na she sing say " mind your business."

TemsssX said:

"Doesn’t mean anything jhoor I trust Adekunle

ImohLeonard said:

"She's more of a celebrity tha Ade. Ease up Ade, simi will understand."

cryptowithEmmy commented:

"Maybe she wan feature am."

Honestina_Ofoha said:

"Interesting how public figures crossing paths can stir so much noise. As a mental health advocate, I just hope everyone involved is being seen beyond assumptions and allowed the grace of humanity. Judgment doesn’t heal - understanding does."

_tomisaburo reacted:

"Hmm 🤔 You have no idea what could be going on in Simi’s mind after seeing that. Even if it’s nothing."

abibat00 commented:

"So yall want to say una no know thT, thst is a fashion show avenue. So because she is there, no one should sit with her abi?"

