FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will leave Abuja on Sunday, July 20, to honour the memory of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The President will be attending his eighth-day prayer ceremony.

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The President is expected to join Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun and other prominent Nigerians at the event, which will take place at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode.

This was revealed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, via X.

Traditional ruler remembered for his legacy

The late monarch, who reigned for over six decades, passed away on 13 July at the age of 91.

He was buried the next day in Ijebu-Ode, his ancestral home.

Oba Adetona was widely respected for his leadership, cultural influence, and contributions to national unity.

Tinubu to pay final respects in Ijebuland

On Sunday, July 20, President Bola Tinubu will be leaving Abuja. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The statement confirmed that the President will personally attend the ceremony to pay his final respects.

“President Tinubu will be in Ijebu-Ode on Sunday for the eighth-day prayer in honour of the late Oba Sikiru Adetona,” the statement noted.

The first-class traditional ruler died on Sunday, July 13, hours after the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who was a long-time friend of the monarch, was announced.

According to The Cable, Awujale's friendship with Buhari dated back to the 1980s and under extraordinary circumstances, the two cemented their friendship.

The prayer gathering is expected to attract dignitaries from across the country, including top politicians, royal fathers, and business leaders, who will come together to celebrate the life of the respected monarch.

Tinubu renames UNIMAID after Buhari

Previously, Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renamed the University of Maiduguri in Borno state as Muhammadu Buhari University, after the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu announced this on Thursday during an expanded special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) convened in honour of the late former president, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Bayo Onanuga confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, shared on his X page.

