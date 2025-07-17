Nigerian politician and actress Eniola Badmus stirred reactions online following her recent post

The public figure went online to share her thoughts concerning a certain influencer and what she did with her platform

Badmus' remark triggered a wave of reactions online, as fans shared their opinions concerning her post

Nigerian actress and politician Eniola Badmus caught the attention of the public and began trending on social media after making a post about a certain influencer.

According to the politician, the influencer had wished someone dead via her platform, which didn’t sit right with her.

Eniola Badmus calls out influencer who wished a politician dead online. Credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Reacting to this, she went on her official social media page, where she addressed the situation. As stated by Badmus, an individual's political views should not strip away their humanity to the point of wishing others dead.

Badmus wrote online:

"It's truly disheartening to see a social media influencer use their platform to wish death on anyone at all. No matter your political views, we must never let hate override our humanity, As Nigerians, we are better than this."

"If we want change, let it be through dialogue, truth, and unity-not violence or death wishes. Let's choose decency over division."

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Badmus condemns death wishes

Read some reactions online below:

@oluchukwu________ said:

"If you must seek sympathy in death , you must show empathy while Alive . Shalom."

@oladeleolufunmilola said:

"Even in death we still pray for late president umar musa yaradua, I hope that answers ur message."

@ladyque_1 said:

"You can’t gaslight people for wanting a better Nigeria."

@oso_david.r said:

"Someone in the comment said “she do head like snap chat logo” I’m in tears 😂."

@move_of_god said:

"This one too is lecturing Nigerians about decency 😢😢I weep for Nigeria."

@uzo_sucre said:

"Rigging election is one of the greatest inhumane act....aunty sit this one out."

@calvin_iordye said:

"Do the politicians you’re talking about care about humanity?"

@goody_financial1 said:

"Where was your humanity when you were supporting our oppressors? Do head like Snapchat logo😒."

@miz_faithfeba said:

"The politicians wish us well? Madam enter house abeg."

@kwamezack_ said:

"Tinubu is a great president."

@onyinyechi_marvell said:

"Where was this voice and mentality in 2015 when your Oga sp'onsored his minions to carry coffins in the name of GEJ? Agadi nwanyi Jee zuo ike."

@oso_david.r said:

Eniola Badmus, woman clash online

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus trended online after a video of her from the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) surfaced online.

The prominent event, which took place on May 10, saw Eniola in a back-and-forth conversation with a cameraman.

The manner of the conversation triggered an internet user to attack the movie star, and her reaction to it went viral.

