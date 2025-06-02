Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Prophet Odumeje, has called on young university admission seekers in universities not to study some courses

Prophet Odumeje, as he is fondly called, maintained that some courses are useless, described studying them as a waste of time and resources

According to Prophet Odumeje, these courses would not materialise into wealth for such a student, and it was one of the reasons for unemployment in the country

Anambra-based popular pastor, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje, has called on Nigerian youths seeking admission into universities to avoid studying some courses because of their irrelevance.

The cleric in a viral video on X on Monday, June 2, urged the prospective university students not to study political science, history, microbiology, library information science and sociology.

Prophet Odumeje sends message to admission seekers Photo Credit: Odumeje

Source: Twitter

Why some courses are no longer relevant - Odumeje

Odumeje, who is known for his dramatic style of preaching, explained that the aforementioned were useless, especially when such students were from a poor background. His statement reads:

“All these poor people, if your father does not have any connection in politics or government, don’t go to school and begin to study political science, history, microbiology and sociology. These are useless courses. What are you doing with them?"

The religious leader explained that it is better for such a student to go and learn barbing rather than going to the university to study those courses, wasting money and time. He added that only meaningful courses can make education a blessing in the family, adding that it was the reason for a lot of unemployment in the country.

He affirmed that his job as a prophet was to guide the people and urged them to avoid those courses, rather than wasting their four to five years in the universities.

Odumeje declares presidential ambition

Prophet Odumeje declares interest in 2027 presidency Photo Credit: Odumeje

Source: Instagram

The cleric is popular for making controversial claims. He recently hinted at his plan to contest in the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria, even without a political party. He had claimed that Nigeria needed young and digital-minded leaders.

Odumeje made the declaration on Sunday in a video that had gone viral on social media, but he did not disclose the political party he will be contesting.

He promised the congregation that he would introduce a digital and modern way of governance, while asking if they were ready for his presidency.

The cleric maintained that his congregation should be ready for his presidency, adding that he knew what the people needed. He said he will construct a road that would be called the citadel for the people. He said he will give digital and modern life to the people.

See the video of the cleric here:

Odumeje speaks on TikTok saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Odumeje has claimed that he was blocked on the microblogging platform TikTok because of how he carried out his miracles.

The cleric has become popular because of his unconventional and dramatic ways of performing miracles.

In his speech, while addressing his congregation, Odumeje maintained that TikTok disconnected him because the platform could not tolerate his miracles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng