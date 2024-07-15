Soberekon Painfully Loses $10k to Zlatan in Bet After England Lost to Spain: "Zlatan Don Win"
- Music executive Soberekon is in pain after he lost $10k to singer Zlatan in the Spain Vs England match
- Recall that Spain defeated England in the final match round played in Germany on Sunday, July 14, 2024
- Before the match, Soberekon had a bet with Zlatan Ibile that England would come out victorious, but that was not the case
Nigerian music executive Solomon Soberekon is scared to face the reality that he has just lost a huge amount of $10k to ZTTW label boss Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile.
This is because they both placed a bet on who would win the cup between England and Spain.
Recall that Spain won, with an assist from Jamal to Nico Williams for the first goal. In the second half, Mainoo came off, and Cole Palmer came on and scored immediately.
Spain vs England: Singer Zlatan wins $10k bet from Sososoberekon, goes gaga in clip as he celebrates
Although many blamed Harry Kane for making the game more fluid after he took off, giving England a chance to score.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
However, Spain played impressively and scored another goal against England, giving them a victory lap.
A Video that has now made the round on social media showed the moment Zlatan and Soso placed the bet of $10K each and handed it over to dancer Poco Lee. Unfortunately, Soberekon lost his end of the bargain.
Watch the video here:
How Nigerians reacted to Soberekon's loss
Read some of their thoughts below:
@eniola_badmus:
"Na big man dey do this God when."
@span.ky._:
"Zlatan don win."
@themcallfadahamid:
"Sope otilor."
@iam_southboy1_:
"Money play."
@swaechrisrich:"
"Poco the middle man if we hear story nah to barb ur dreadlocks."
@yucee_official:
"Spain go win this match hands down! Soso your money don go."
Wizkid's son Zion shows off disc jockey skills, shares excitement, fans react: "He is learning well"
Zlatan Ibile tackles son over teenage footballer
Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile was among those in awe of Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal, whose skills put him in the spotlight.
The talented player is currently featuring for his country at the European Championship, and his effort has not gone unrecognised.
He has won the hearts of several fans, and Zlatan used the 16-year-old as an example for his young son, Shiloh.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng