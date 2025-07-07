Yinka Thesien, estranged wife of Linc Edochie, has accused Rita Edochie of ruining her marriage

Yinka, in a now-viral post, hinted at family drama within the Edochies, threatened to expose more secrets

She accused the actress Rita Edochie of hypocrisy and warned that the real story is far from over

The Edochie family drama has taken another dramatic twist as Yinka Thesien, estranged wife of Linc Edochie, has gone public with shocking accusations against veteran actress Rita Edochie.

Yinka called her an evil woman and blamed her for the collapse of her marriage.

In a heated Instagram post, Yinka lashed out after Linc Edochie, brother of controversial actor Yul Edochie, shut down any hopes of reconciliation with her.

Yinka Thesien, estranged wife of Linc Edochie, accuses Rita Edochie of ruining her marriage. Photos: @yinkatheisen/@ritaedochie/IG.

Source: Instagram

The actor had earlier posted a curt message on social media saying:

“Never again. End of story.”

This response came after Yinka hinted at rekindling their relationship, revealing that one of Linc’s close friends had been reaching out to her behind the scenes.

But the actor’s blunt rejection left her enraged.

“Rita Edochie, you’re evil”: Yinka blows hot

In a new post that has now gone viral, Yinka accused Rita Edochie of secretly painting her as the villain and manipulating the public narrative surrounding her marriage.

“God have mercy!!!!! The past few days your friend Kingsley Paul kept sending me messages that you miss me & I should wait. This is not how what I called ‘love’ should be. @ritaedochie you are an evil woman for trying to paint a different picture. More to come out! So much more! Is this the Edochie way?

See her post here:

Fans weigh in on Edochie family feud

The situation has sparked intense debates on social media, with some accusing Yinka of clout-chasing while others believe there’s more to the Edochie family drama than meets the eye.

@TessyBlaze commented:

“Rita Edochie has always positioned herself as the voice of reason. Could she really be behind this?”

@NaijaCritic said:

“This Edochie family needs a reality show. Every week it’s one scandal or another!”

@ChikaRealTalk added:

“Yinka’s pain seems real, but airing dirty laundry on social media won’t heal her marriage.”

@Ada_Nwokeji said:

“Yinka should rest abeg. She’s blaming everyone but the man who said ‘never again’.”

@MorrisTalksReal wrote:

“Na Rita Edochie break your home or your attitude? Everyone now dey blame outsiders.”

@QueenJay2025 added:

“If Rita talk now, dem go say she too dey talk. This matter don turn Nollywood season film.”

Yinka hints at rekindling her relationship with Linc. Photos: @yinkatheisen9/IG

Source: Instagram

Yinka allegedly shares Linc’s address after break-up

Legit.ng earlier reported that the drama surrounding Yinka Theisen's breakup with her lover, Linc Edochie, continues to spark controversy.

The pair recently ended their relationship after Yinka shared May Edochie's phone number online, prompting her to later promise to step back from social media.

However, she broke her promise by granting an interview to Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, where she spoke out about her struggles with May Edochie's fans. In an unexpected twist, Yinka then shared a letter allegedly written by Linc to Immigration, where he pleaded for permission to enter the USA to marry her.

