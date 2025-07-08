Controversial activist VDM fumed after Mercy Chinwo followed him on Instagram, vowing to block the gospel singer

This fresh drama followed EeZee Conceptz MD, Coach Nancy, retracting earlier defamation claims

However, the activist in a new video insisted the retraction was a result of bullying by the singer

Controversial activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has fired heavy shots at gospel artist Mercy Chinwo.

He accused her of manipulation and insincerity in the ongoing royalty controversy between her and her former record label, EeZee Conceptz.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, VDM called out Chinwo for recently following him on Instagram, warning her to “stay far away” and accusing her of playing games with the truth.

VDM fumes after Mercy Chinwo followed him on Instagram. Photos; @theverydarkman/@mercychinwo/IG.

Source: Instagram

VDM said in the video:

“I noticed that Mercy Chinwo followed me on Instagram. I was surprised. The fact that she typed my name and followed me made me suspicious.”

“You can’t patronise me” – VDM

The social critic linked her sudden follow to a strategic PR move, especially after Coach Nancy Nnadi, the MD of EeZee Conceptz, publicly retracted previous statements made against the gospel singer.

VDM continued:

“Towards evening, I saw that the MD of EeZee Conceptz had retracted her statement against Mercy Chinwo. Mercy Chinwo, you cannot follow me. I will block you. You cannot patronise me.”

The activist didn’t hold back, alleging that Chinwo intimidated the record label into silence.

He stated:

“You have bullied EeZee Conceptz. That is why they are retracting their statement. I don’t associate myself with evil, especially those disguising themselves as gospel artists.”

Netizens weigh in on VDM, Mercy Chinwo's drama

The explosive video has sparked a firestorm of reactions across social media. While some praised VDM for speaking boldly, others criticized him for disrespecting a gospel minister.

@GodlyVibesOnly wrote:

“VDM no send! Gospel artist or not, if you cross line, he’ll call you out!”

@TracyTalksReal said:

“Mercy Chinwo should have just ignored him. This follow-back was not necessary at all.”

@Real_Seyi_001 added:

“VDM is too blunt for comfort. But he speaks some hard truths though!”

@i_am_christabel:

"VDM no dey look face o! Gospel or not, once he smell clout or manipulation, wahala go burst."

@DejiOfLagos:

"This guy dey fear anybody? He just called out Mercy Chinwo like she’s one regular celeb. Wahala"

VDM accuses Mercy Chinwo of manipulation and insincerity in the ongoing royalty controversy. Photos: @theverydarkman/@mercychinwo/IG.

Source: Instagram

VDM reacts to Peter Obi's comparison

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM responded to a viral video comparing him to former Anambra governor, Peter Obi.

Bwala made the comment while describing Obi as a politician displaced within his own party. The president's aide said this on Channels Television’s Politics Today, while criticising Obi’s stance on Tinubu not visiting Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state following the killings in the area.

The social media critic, in a video, mentioned that he created awareness about the killings in Benue. VDM also recalled how Obi was denied entry into Benue by the state government, querying the reason behind the action.

Source: Legit.ng