Veekee James and her partner are making headlines again after their audacious move went viral online

The lovebirds, who are currently on vacation, shared a video of themselves walking with big lions

Femi Atere and his wife ignited massive reactions from fans after seeing their brave disposition in the viral clip

Nigerian social media users have reacted in multiple ways to a new video shared by Veekee James, a top Nigerian fashion designer, and her husband.

The couple, who recently ignited pregnancy speculations and been teasing social media users with pictures and videos from their holiday location. However, the designer and her husband took things up a notch after they decided to wine and dine with wild animals.

Veekee James and Femi Atere share video with lions. Credit: @veekee_james

A new clip shared on both their social media pages captured them walking with two big lions without fear. Femi Atere led the way, while Veekee followed closely behind. The duo appeared fearless, but their fans were concerned for their safety.

The viral clip has attracted comments from several quarters, as many shared their opinions about the video and pictures

Watch the video below:

Concern as Veekee James, husband, stroll with lions

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@neekahs_luxurybeads__ said:

"😂😂😂 the audacious audacity to be kissing in front of Mufasa 😂😂 mama abeg ooo."

@house_of_timi_stitches said:

"Na like this love suppose be. No be to give belle when you and your wife never explore life Pikin don rush enter 😂😂😂."

@funshbam said:

"Lol. Nice one! I like how you no loose guard. Steady looking back to secure the perimeter. My favorite couple alive ❤️❤️❤️."

@mo_bollar said:

"Una still get mind kiss?"

@joyizmine said:

"Abeg make una dey come home,we still love you people biko."

@mikel_shredz said:

"No be me and una go seek this kind adventure Biko."

Veekee James and her husband trend online as they stroll with lions. Credit: @veekee_james

@casty_moments_global said:

"Oga are you scared? I know you’re scared 😂😂😂. This woman will put you in trouble, the way you turned to verify if the lions still Dey their position after the kiss says it all😂😂😂😂."

@mikel_shredz said:

"No be me and una go seek this kind adventure Biko."

@petharry_photography said:

"See as veekee legs dey shake😂😂😂😂😂, Omo the babe mind don move😂. Na because of Mr Femi fear for not let you go close."

Veekee James calls out Senegalese designer

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James called out a Senegalese designer, King Corset, on social media.

The Nigerian creative blew hot online after discovering that the Senegalese tailor remade one of her viral designs without giving her credit for it.

Veekee James’ rant drew the attention of Nigerians to the Senegalese designer’s page and they dropped their two cents in his comment section.

