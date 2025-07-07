Actress Ruth Kadiri has finally addressed viral claims that she's hiding her husband from the public

The actress said her marriage isn’t for online validation, questioning why Nigerians expect her to ‘prove’ her marriage to strangers

She added that they go to church and attend parties together, but she chooses peace over noise

Nollywood actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri, has finally shut down persistent rumours that she’s hiding her husband, Mr. Ezerika, from the public.

In a candid conversation on the Dear Ife Podcast by Diary of a Naija Girl, the mother of two revealed that the decision to keep her man out of social media is intentional, not because of secrecy, but because she prefers peace and privacy over public validation.

She stated:

“My husband is not a secret. People who know me, know him. And for me, that’s enough"

Ruth Kadiri addresses viral claims that she's hiding her husband from the public. Photos: @ruthkadiri/IG

Source: Instagram

“We attend events together”, Ruth clears the air

Ruth, who tied the knot in a private ceremony and rarely posts her family life online, stressed that her marriage is far from hidden. In fact, the actress said her husband is very much involved in her public and professional life.

She explained:

“We go to church together, we attend events together. My life is not as private as people think. In the events I organize, my husband is always there"

However, the Hired Wife star admitted that she’s never understood the obsession with publicising one’s relationship just to prove it exists.

she asked rhetorically:

“I don’t know why I will sit down and be thinking, what am I proving?”

See the video here:

“He likes his peace”- Fans react to Ruth Kadiri’s confession

While many fans praised Ruth’s maturity, others questioned why celebrities hide their spouses if everything is truly fine.

@WendyTalks_ said:

“Ruth is right. If your partner values peace, protect that peace. Social media is not marriage.”

@KachiVibes added:

“She’s not hiding him. Y’all just want gossip. Even Davido no show Chioma again until wedding.”

@Blessing_Xoxo tweeted:

“As long as she’s happy, who cares? Too many fake ‘perfect’ marriages online anyway.”

@DramaHunter24 joked:

“We just want to see fine bobo now. Is that too much to ask?”

@AdaBillionz said:

“Na so dem dey talk, until dem post apology note later. But I pray hers last o.”

@RealMide21 wrote:

“Lowkey marriages dey last pass Instagram marriages. She dey protect her peace, I respect that.”

@GossipHQ_ added:

“We just want to confirm say e no be imaginary husband like some influencers dey do. No offense.”

Ruth Kadiri says her marriage isn’t for online validation. Photos: @ruthkadiri/IG.

Source: UGC

Ruth Kadiri calls out filmmakers who pressure Actors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruth Kadiri has stated that any producer who asks for one million views on the first day of uploading a movie on YouTube has failed.

She asked actors to take such pressure off their shoulders, noting that a good production requires more than an actor's face to sell a movie.

The movie star added that one million views was not the standard for success or failure. She noted that there were so many things some people did not know about YouTube.

