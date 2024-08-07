BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, Wanni and Handi, are trending online over their diary session

During the diary session, the twins complained bitterly about their colleague, Nelly, who they accused of not having boundaries

Wanni and Handi also made plans for Nelly, and netizens reacted to what they had to tell Big Brother in the Diary Room

Just recently, the twins went viral after they went for their Diary Session and had things to say about their housemate.

According to Wanni and Handi, Nelly is fond of being too touchy with Shaun, despite him already being in a ship with one of them.

They added that Nelly would often tell Wanni that she likes her ship with Shaun, but she would still be too touchy with him. As they complained, they illustrated some of the ways Nelly had been all over Shaun.

As they spoke further during the diary session, the BBNaija twin housemate, Handi promised that she would also give Sooj more attention and be touchy with him even though he also has a thing with Nelly. She, however, also made it clear that she had no feelings for Sooj but would only give him attention to upset Nelly.

See the videos below:

Netizens react as Wanni and Handi slam Nelly

Read what some social media users had to say about the brewing drama between Wanni, Handi and Nelly below:

____ayobamiiii:

“This girls na wahaleux 😂😂.”

_debodun:

“Looks like most of the girls have gotten Nelly’s game😂.”

Salimot_arije:

“I love these twins 😍😍. But let talk the truth naa Shaun cause am bcuz he his the one that gave Nelly that chance, when u have a girlfriend and still showing interest in someone else, the way I lyk Shaun this thing is making me dislike him small small. Even this morning if u see the way he was touching Nelly wig when she wear it on her head and start brushing it, u will think Shaun is her boyfriend, I was lyk what is this guy doing.”

aysha_takkoo:

“Nelly this Nelly that abeg make una two rest Baby girl no even send una papa.”

clarisyuri:

“What had Nelly done to all these girls ? I haven’t even started watching and I can already see most women in the house don’t like her.”

Dorcasanakah:

“Nelly Nelly Nelly weytin she do biko.”

adacargo_:

“Nelly on everybody’s mouth when she’s not even done anything 😂😂.”

ewurabena_otu:

“Big Nelly for a reason 🥰.”

mamcy_clothing:

“Did shaun make it official with this girl. Becus I don’t understand 😂yesterday he was praising Nelly saying she dressed best,today he was touching her hair. Tell ur guy to stop. Nelly doesn’t even see una. She’s an aba girl who loves money and on d show to get it 😂😂😂.”

Awels_hairessence:

“Ah Nelly must be good o.”

declutterwigs.ng:

“How many girl dey plan this Nelly? We no really like ourself true true.”

