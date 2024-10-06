Nelly has joined other housemates to exit the show at the grand finale, which took place on Sunday, October 6th

In the video making the rounds, she was called by Ebuka and Biggie gave her just ten seconds to leave his house

Her exit sparked comments from fans who wished her well and spoke about her game on the show

Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard housemate, Nnenna Mbonu, better known as Nelly, has become the fourth housemate to be sent packing from the reality show.

The lady, who auditioned for nine times before she was lucky to be picked for the reality show, was evicted from the grand finale of the show.

After Ozee was evicted, she was the next to be called by the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Biggie asks Nelly to leave

In the recording, Biggie asked Nelly to leave within ten seconds. She hugged her colleagues as she shared some parting words with a few of them.

Nelly later ran out of Biggie's house.

The reality show star was hopeful that she will take her relationship serious with her love interest, Sooj, after they both left the reality show.

See the video here:

Wanni, Handi report Nelly to Biggie

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, Wanni and Handi, trended online over their diary session.

During the diary session, the twins complained bitterly about their colleague, Nelly, who they accused of not having boundaries. They added that she was too touchy with Shaun, despite knowing that he was already in a ship.

Wanni and Handi also made plans for Nelly. They also illustrated how she behaves and netizens reacted to what they had to tell Big Brother in the Diary Room.

