Recently returned Big Brother housemate Chinwe trended online barely minutes after she made it back to the show

Chinwe, alongside Ruthee and Dami, were brought back to the show to the surprise of viewers and fans

While the housemates were rehearsing for the wager, Chinwe and Nelly got into a clash that almost disorganised the house

Big Brother Naija housemate Chinwe, who recently returned to the show, clashed with Nelly barely minutes after returning to the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 9, 'No Loose Guard' season.

The reality TV show organisers brought an interesting twist to the house as Chinwe, Rhuthee, and Dami made a surprise comeback on Thursday, September 26.

BBNaija Chinwe ignited drama with Nelly. Credit: @officialchinw_elibe, @nelly_newz

Chinwe, who returned when the current housemates were rehearsing for their wager this week, raged at Nelly when they started rehearsals.

The quarrel started after Chinwe mentioned a side talk she heard about herself, and Nelly reacted to it. This triggered an outburst from the former, leading to their feud.

Chinwe, however, promised to deal with Nelly this time around. Nelly responded by telling her to make sure she kept her word.

While the duration of their stay is unknown, Chinwe, Ruthie, and Dami's return to the house promises drama and controversy on the BBNaija show.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to BBNaija Chinwe and Nelly's fight

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_qualy_t:

"Nelly wey no Dey fight b4, I didn’t know she can open her mouth this much ooo biggie u do this one."

omotayokareemah:

"Kellyrae pls help tell our wife make she no put mouth."

amoafo.mary.7:

"Nelly do not waste your energy with this ex housemates wai."

okorie_naydo:

"Omo Chinwe finish Nelly sha. Make Nelly better use her head."

mrs_jatau:

"It's obvious they were sent to create chaos in the house. And they are obviously not good at it cos they are overdoing it."

skincarealadunni:

"Nelly ignore the werey oo she already out oo nah on mission she dey biko."

kelly_la_caramel:

"Nelly selling after the market 😂😂😂voting lines are close."

